IYDF and New Shagun Event Bring Joy and Support to Orphaned Children in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 30: On the afternoon of 27 August 2024, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Aawasiya Vidyalaya in Jamshedpur was filled with warmth and joy as the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with New Shagun Event to host a heartfelt charity event. Organized by Akshay Kumar Pandey, the event aimed to provide much-needed aid and entertainment to 50 underprivileged orphaned children.

The event was supported by a dedicated team of 16 volunteers, including Akash Kumar Pandey, Vanshika Pandey, Akash Sharma, Aman Sharma, Ayush Kumar Pandey, Akansha Pandey, Annapurna Pandey, Pramod Kumar Pandey, Karishma Thour, Prakash, Abhinav Shukla, Namita Shukla, Twinkle Kaur, Chirag, Rajni Kaur, and Puja Mishra. These volunteers worked together to distribute a variety of aid materials, including sports equipment such as badminton rackets, footballs, and basketballs; school shoes, backpacks, textbooks, pencils, crayons, and notebooks; as well as essential food items like wheat and rice. These supplies were intended to improve the children's learning conditions and overall quality of life.

The event, which ran from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featured a range of engaging activities such as drawing, dancing, music, cricket, football, and badminton. The children participated with great enthusiasm and excitement, their laughter and involvement filling the event with energy and fun.

Uma Kumari, the head of the beneficiary institution, praised the event highly, stating, "Every aspect of the event was a success. The children were extremely happy, and we could feel the passion and dedication of the volunteers. The school's teachers also expressed their appreciation, noting that the event was very well-organized."

Akshay Kumar Pandey, the event organizer, reflected on the experience, saying, "We feel deeply honored to have had the opportunity to help these underprivileged children. The volunteers were also very pleased with the event and are eager to continue organizing similar activities in the future. This experience not only benefited the children but also filled us with a sense of fulfillment and joy."

Through this event, IYDF and New Shagun Event demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of children in need, providing valuable assistance and joy to the orphaned children of Jamshedpur. This act of kindness not only met the children's basic needs but also brought them priceless laughter and hope.

