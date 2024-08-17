IYDF and Simco Electric Scooter Illuminate Children's Futures Through Art

PNN

Auroville (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Simco Electric Scooter came together to host a heartwarming and supportive event aimed at the children of New Creation Child Development. The initiative provided essential art supplies and educational toys, enabling the children to take meaningful steps on their creative journey.

Under the leadership of Venkatesa GB, the event commenced at 10:30 AM. Volunteers Lavanya GV, Neeharika, Nikhil Thej, and Manigandan played an integral role, distributing art materials and educational toys to 53 children aged 3 to 5. The supplies included sketch pencils, drawing books, colored pencils, acrylic paints, and developmental toys such as cubes, ABC boards, block sets, and table tennis sets.

The event began with a prayer session, followed by brief introductions and an expression of gratitude. Volunteers demonstrated the use of the art supplies and toys, engaging with the children and sparking their interest and creativity. Andre Babu A, the head of New Creation Child Development, expressed sincere thanks to IYDF and Simco Electric Scooter, noting that these donations will have a lasting impact on the children's creative and cognitive development.

Reflecting on the event, Venkatesa GB remarked, "Seeing the children's smiles and their excitement about the new materials fills us with joy. It's our greatest honor to add a splash of color to their futures."

The collaboration between IYDF and Simco Electric Scooter provided these young learners with valuable resources and illuminated a canvas of hope for their futures. Through this event, IYDF reaffirms its commitment to children's education and development, helping more children thrive in the world of knowledge and creativity.

