IYDF and TR Construction and Design Bring Care to Children in Jharkhand

Dihi Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], September 2: In a heartwarming charity event, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with TR Construction and Design, provided essential supplies to underprivileged children in the Dihi Latehar area of Jharkhand. Organized by Tanzilur Rahman, the event aimed to bring much-needed support to 40 children, with the help of a dedicated team of 13 volunteers who worked tirelessly to deliver warmth and hope to the community.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from a team of volunteers, including Jamshed Alam, Faisal Alam, Galib Alam, Matiur Rahman, Abdullah, Ashiq Hussain, Ajju Bhai, Tauqeer Alam, Imran Khan, Faraz Ahmad, Golden Khan, Faiz, and Firoz Alam. Their collective efforts ensured that the children received not just material support but also the encouragement and care they need for a brighter future.

The range of supplies provided by TR Construction and Design was carefully selected to improve the children's living and learning conditions. The assistance included essential food items such as rice, oil, and snacks, which provided a basic safety net for the children's daily needs. In addition, sports equipment like footballs and badminton sets were distributed to bring some joy and physical activity into their lives. To support their education, the children also received pens and pencils, helping them engage more effectively in their studies.

The event took place at Utkramik Prathmik School in Dihi Latehar, where Jamshed Alam, the school's representative, played a key role in ensuring the smooth execution of the event. Starting at 1:00 PM, the volunteers handed out the prepared supplies to the 40 children in attendance. The joy on the children's faces as they received these valuable gifts was palpable, and the volunteers took time to interact with them, offering words of encouragement to inspire a positive outlook on their future education and lives.

Reflecting on the day, Tanzilur Rahman shared his thoughts: "It is an honor to be part of such an organization and to help children living in challenging conditions. This event was more than just a distribution of supplies; it was about showing these children that we care about their future and are here to support them."

The charity event successfully warmed the hearts of 40 underprivileged children in Dihi Latehar, highlighting the strong sense of social responsibility shared by IYDF and TR Construction and Design. This initiative not only provided material assistance but also brought hope and strength to the children. Both organizations remain committed to continuing their support for these children's growth and development, ensuring a brighter and more promising future.

