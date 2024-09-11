IYDF Partners with Optimum Window Solutions to Bring Joy and Support to Orphanage Children in Ghaziabad

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Optimum Window Solutions teamed up on September 8, 2024, to host a charitable event at Gharonda Bal Ashram in Ghaziabad. The event, held from 12 PM to 2 PM, aimed to provide essential learning and living supplies for 30 orphaned children, while also creating a joyful environment through fun outdoor and indoor activities.

The event was organized by Rajat Sharma, with a dedicated group of volunteers, including Sudhansu Sharma, Abhay Sharma, Khir Sindhu Pradhan, Akash Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, and Prashant Sharma. Their collective efforts ensured a smooth event, delivering happiness and much-needed support to the children.

Donations to Support Learning and Living Needs

IYDF and Optimum Window Solutions provided a variety of donations that catered to the children's daily educational and living requirements. The donated items included:

* School bags

* Notebooks

* Geometry kits

* Clothing

* Snacks

* Children's apparel

These supplies not only supported the children's educational needs but also enhanced their living conditions. Omkar Singh, the head of the orphanage, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Optimum Window Solutions, noting how these donations would significantly improve the children's learning environment and provide them with greater opportunities for the future.

Fun and Games: A Day Filled with Joy

To ensure a fun-filled afternoon, the volunteers organized a range of indoor and outdoor games. The children eagerly participated in badminton matches and Ludo games, filling the event space with laughter and excitement. Through these activities, the volunteers formed meaningful connections with the children, who showcased their energy and intelligence.

Volunteer Reflections: The Joy of Giving Back

After the event, the volunteers shared their feelings of fulfillment and happiness. They expressed how rewarding it was to bring both help and joy to the children, stating that the event highlighted the power of compassion and giving. Many of them expressed their desire to participate in future charity events, recognizing the impact of their efforts.

This successful event not only provided material support to the children but also reminded them that they are valued and cared for by society. The collaboration between IYDF and Optimum Window Solutions demonstrated the powerful impact of businesses and nonprofit organizations working together to advance social causes. IYDF plans to continue organizing more charitable initiatives to support vulnerable children in the future.

