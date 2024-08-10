IYDF Partners with Sambha Agro to Bring Warmth and Hope to Hearing-Impaired Children

VMPL

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: On a sunny afternoon, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Sambha Agro Farmer Producer Company Ltd. Nashik came together to host a heartfelt charity event, delivering essential supplies and endless care to the 86 children at Jagruti Residential School for the Hearing Impaired. This event not only made a tangible difference in the lives of these children but also deeply touched the hearts of everyone involved.

Organized by Sandip Bhaurao Sonawane, with volunteers Balasaheb Ambre, Amit Pawar, and Tushar Ugale, the team enthusiastically participated in this meaningful initiative. The volunteers brought 240 kilograms of grain and 60 kilograms of sugar, vital resources that will help the school meet the basic needs of its students, easing their everyday burdens.

During the event, the children of Jagruti Residential School expressed their gratitude through unique handcrafted items and creative performances. Despite their hearing impairments, they used props made from cloth and rope to put on a captivating show for the volunteers. Every movement and expression was filled with joy and creativity, demonstrating their passion and vitality, and leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

"Seeing these children express their gratitude in their own special way truly moved us," said Sandip Bhaurao Sonawane. "Although they cannot hear the music, their performance and smiles communicated their happiness and appreciation more powerfully than words ever could. This event was not just about donating supplies; it was a profound emotional experience. We left the school with our hearts full, having witnessed the true meaning of charity."

This event once again highlighted the power of compassion and support. IYDF extends its deepest gratitude to Sambha Agro Farmer Producer Company Nashik for their generous contributions. We look forward to continuing this partnership, working together to bring hope and warmth to more children in need. Through such collaborations, we believe we can ignite the light of hope in the hearts of many more children, illuminating the path to their future.

