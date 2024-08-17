IYDF Partners with Shree Shyam AC Repair to Bring Hope and Opportunity to Underprivileged Children

PNN

Khatu Shyam Mandir (Rajasthan) [India], August 17: With the support of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Shree Shyam AC Repair hosted a meaningful charitable event in the village of Anganvadi near Khatu Shyam Mandir. This initiative brought much-needed educational and sports supplies to 18 underprivileged children, igniting hope for their future.

The event was organized by Shyam, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Pushpa, Arohi, Shivani, and Usha. The event's site manager, Poonam, warmly welcomed the volunteer team and ensured the smooth execution of the activities.

During the event, volunteers distributed 15 backpacks, 42 books, 15 sets of stationery, 4 footballs, 1 basketball set, 4 cricket kits, 2 badminton sets, and laminated charts for learning body parts, numbers, letters, and Hindi. Additionally, they provided 15 kilograms of lentils, 15 kilograms of rice, 15 bottles of oil, and 15 packets of biscuits, covering the children's basic nutritional needs.

The event kicked off at noon, with children engaging in football, prayer sessions, poetry recitations, and an introduction to the mission and vision of IYDF. The atmosphere was filled with warmth and joy, as the children's faces lit up with pure, heartfelt smiles.

Reflecting on the event, Shyam shared, "Donating has been an unexpectedly fulfilling experience for me. I chose a cause I care deeply aboutproviding educational support to underprivileged children. Seeing the impact of my actions gave me immense satisfaction. Knowing that a simple act of providing aid can change a child's life, offering opportunities they might not otherwise have, makes me feel connected to something greater. It's not just about giving items; it's about bringing hope and opportunities. This realization made the experience truly meaningful."

The partnership between IYDF and Shree Shyam AC Repair not only delivered tangible support to these children but also underscored IYDF's unwavering commitment to social welfare. Through such charitable activities, IYDF continues to have a positive societal impact, bringing light and opportunities to those in need.

