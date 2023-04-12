J-K adds another 8 online services under auto-appeal mechanism, taking total to 22

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 12 : The Jammu and Kashmir Administration added another eight online services offered by various departments in the Union territory under its auto-appeal mechsm, taking the total to 22.

The auto-appeal feature will help auto-escalate citizens' appeals in case the services were not provided to within a stipulated time limit set under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), the administration stated in a release.

The services which were just added include the issuance of unmarried/widow/divorce certificates; issuance of family income/property certificates for the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; Issuance of Dependent Certificate; Issuance of Income Dependency Certificates; Issuance of OBC Certificates; Issuance of Street Vending/Rehri Licence; Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Corporations; and Application for Road cutting permission under Municipal Councils/Committees.

This mechsm is brought in to maintain transparency and accountability in public service delivery and to eradicate corruption.

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta complimented the IT Department for integrating those vital features in the digital services offered by various departments to the citizens.

He further stressed the need for integrating the auto-appeal feature for all the "designated 48 services" offered by the end of May 2023.

He emphasized that benefits like old age and widow pension, and scholarships under various social security schemes, among others, should also be included in the system without any delay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor