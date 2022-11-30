Jackie Shroff’s starrer Film, Life is Good will release on December 9

Life is good is about hope and finding happiness in small things : Jackie Shroff



Mumbai , November 30: Jackie Shroff is known for action but the veteran actor is all pumped up to take different roles and is exploring different genre.He will be seen in Anand Shukla’s upcoming beautiful film “Life is good”, releasing on 9th December,2022.

The film is about an emotional attachment between Rameshwar and Mishti. Rameshwar is living a peaceful and thoughtful life in some village in North India but he feels slowly he is losing control of life. He had lost his mother to whom he loved the most. His mother’s death had shattered him. He remembered his mother everyday and he can feel her.

Without a wife or kid, it’s up to Rameshwar, how will he survive. He will have to face the life alone or can start it all over again.

He got trapped into depression. He decides to finish it off but god has some other plans for him. He met Mishti, a 6 year old kid. Mishti became the reason to live. Mishti’s excitement for life attract him. He has seen Mishti as a kid to a grow up girl. Mishti is soon getting married and will be shifting to America. This thought again has a shock to him but he decides to cope up with this and continue to enjoy his life.

On this Jackie Shroff said I am grateful to Anand Shukla for casting me in this beautiful film. Life is good and teaches us how to deal with the losses and finding happiness in small things. It is easy to be in the nutshell but it takes a lot of courage to break that. Love is something which provides us a balance in our life. It is always said to live life king size.

The film is produced under the banner of Anand Shukla production. The film is directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan who is also an actor, writer and a theatre artist. Life is good is starring Jackie Shroff, Rajit Kapur, Sunita Sengupta, Darshan Zariwala, Mohan Kapoor, Saanand Verma, Saniya, Ananya and Ankita. The film will release on 9th December, 2022.

