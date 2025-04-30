Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates Its 12th Foundation Day with Grand Festivities and Academic Honours

NewsVoir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 30: Jagran Lakecity University proudly marked its 12th Foundation Day recently, with a vibrant celebration attended by distinguished guests, students, parents, faculty members and staff. Bharat Sharan Singh, Chairman, MPPURC and Radhelal Gupta, Chairman, State Bar Council graced the occasion as special guests. The event was held at the university's sprawling Chandanpura campus, reflecting JLU's ongoing commitment to academic excellence and celebrated landmark achievements.

Around 282 academic excellence awards and scholarships were presented along with 68 markers cups, 46 sports scholarships that commemorated academic achievements of outstanding students, recognizing their dedication and achievements across various disciplines. In addition, the university awarded the prestigious Chancellor's Scholarships, further encouraging high academic standards and supporting talented learners.

Jagran Lakecity University honoured well-known journalist Anurag Dwary, Resident Editor, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, NDTV and Ramnath Goenka Awardee 2025, with its prestigious Ignited Minds Award for his stellar contribution to the practice of journalism.

On the occasion, Jagran Lakecity University and Indian Institute of Creative Skills, an institution affiliated with NSDC Academy and operated by Media Entertainment Skills Council under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, announced an exciting collaboration to establish a world-class creative centre at the university. This partnerships aims to empower and train individuals in the creative skills industry, providing top-notch education and opportunities.

The event coincided with the news that Jagran Lakecity University has been ranked number One multidisciplinary private university in Madhya Pradesh by EducationWorld India Higher Education Rankings 2025-2026. JLU is also ranked amongst top twenty three in all private universities in India in the same category. The award was received by Vice Chancellor JLU Prof. Dr. Nilanjan Chattopadhyay in Delhi.

"Jagran Lakecity University takes impetus from and immense pride in its four pillars, amongst which student centricity is instrumental in all that we do," said Prof Nilanjan Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University. He further added, "The Foundation Day of the university is a reminder for all of us to never stop in our pursuit of high-quality education that capacitates the students to not just transform their lives but also the lives of the entire community. JLU being ranked number one in Madhya Pradesh in recently announced EducationWorld India Higher Education Ranking 2025-26 is a testament to our vision and impact."

The Foundation Day celebrations also featured a series of captivating cultural programs, showcasing the diverse talents of JLU's student body through dance, music, and drama performances. These artistic displays underscored the university's holistic approach to education, blending rigorous academics with vibrant cultural engagement. Jagran Lakecity University continues to be a leading private university in Madhya Pradesh, offering over 50 degree programs and fostering an environment where students from across India and abroad thrive.

The 12th Foundation Day event not only celebrated past achievements but also reinforced JLU's vision of igniting minds and changing lives through quality education and community spirit.

