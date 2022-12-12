JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) announces the launch of India's Most Modern Creative Campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) today announced the launch of India's most modern and state-of-the-art Creative Campus at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, ushering in a new era of futuristic design and development.

More than 2,000 students from around the world will be able to obtain skills-based education in creative arts, design, and media once the campus is complete.

The announcement was made by Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) while speaking at the closing ceremony of the Future Design Summit at the Bengaluru Design Festival.

The three day summit was inaugurated by the CM Shri Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N. Minister for IT, BT, Higher education & Skilling on 8th Dec.

The world's largest-ever design gathering, the Bengaluru Design Festival, organized by JAIN School of Design and ISDC Global, concluded its month-long grand finale on 11th December. This festival witnessed more than 500 events, 200+ global speakers, and a massive gathering of architects, designers, policymakers, government officials, creative minds, and students.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Founder, JAIN Group and Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) said, "Skill possesses utmost importance in the design industry. With a wealth of experience and a wide network of institutions, JAIN School of Design is building a strong design ecosystem by providing a continuous supply of skilled manpower in the design and creative sector," adding, "For decades we have been instrumental in nurturing creative talents and supplying to this ecosystem through our world-class infrastructure, facilities, and capacity-building initiatives." As a multi-disciplinary University, JAIN (Deemed- to-be University) focuses on creative education and entrepreneurship as a vision of transforming the University for the future and supplying the future skills.

Commenting on the success of the Bengaluru Design Festival, Dr Roychand said, "The Bengaluru Design Festival team has done a tremendous job in aligning all the stakeholders to one single objective of the Global Design Festival by putting together many workshops and events across the span of one month in partnership with various Government, non-Government institutions, and industry bodies. I thank the Government for their extended support for this unique first-of-a-kind initiative, especially Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N., who led this initiative."

Promoted by JAIN Group, The University is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for their 3 decades of contribution in the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe.

Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

