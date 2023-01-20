Jain (Deemed-to-be University) to organise TEDx JainUniversity on 4th February 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), one of the top-ranked private universities in India, is organizing the 3rd edition of TEDx Jain University on “Disruption – The Path to Change” on 4th February 2023 from 9 AM – 4 PM at Basava Samithi Bhavan, High Grounds, Sampangi Ramanagar, Bengaluru.

This year the event features 7 eminent speakers, namely,

Prof. S. Sadagopan – Former Director of IIIT, Bangalore Dr. G. Ramesh – Professor (Retd), IIM, Bangalore Mr. Manav Gadiya – Business Head and Financial Consultant Mr. Amith Raj S – Musician Ms. Salila Sukumaran – Ayurveda Health Coach, California Mr. Sangram Singh – Indian Wrestler, Actor and Philanthropist Mr. Raghav Gupta – Co-Founder and CEO, Futurense Technologies

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, besides the audience attending offline.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. TEDx Jain University’s “Disruption – The Path to Change” provides individuals with a disruptive force as it breaks them away from the usual school of thought and pushes them to become free thinkers. The platform with its various gifted speakers brings new ideas to individuals as they prepare to venture into an extremely competitive world; thereby giving them an edge over the rest.

For more details, please visit: The Instagram page of TEDx Jain University – https://instagram.com/tedxjainuniversity?igshid=NDk5N2NlZjQ=

About TEDx:

TED is a non-profit organization devoted to ideas worth spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED Conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organised TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators Program, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.

About Jain (Deemed-to-be) University

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is ranked among the top universities in India and is considered a cerebral destination for students across the world, Bangalore in particular, for its illustrious history of developing talent. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is accredited A++ with a CGPA of 3.71 by India’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It is ranked 5th among the top private universities in India by India Today Magazine. The university is also an ISO: 9001: 2015 Certified for Quality Management by TUV Nord. Center for Management Studies (CMS) is an integral part of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). It is an institute that harnesses an international outlook with the commitment to create top-notch business leaders in the corporate world. CMS is a proud member of the United Nations Academic Impact. It is ranked 14th among the Best Colleges in India and ranked 5th for Academic Excellence by the Times of India.

Contact Information:

ju_tedx@cms.ac.in

