Jain University launches the finest quality Library and Information Science programme for Master's

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 10 (/PNN): Jain (Deemed-to-be University)'s leading School of Humties and Social Sciences is now offering yet another fresh course: Master of Library and Information Science.

Master's in Library and Information Science

The curriculum of MLIS in the top School of Humties and Social Sciences is meticulously crafted to interlink the study of Library Management blended with IT. It supports the students to engage in a variety of career enhancement programs. In addition to the syllabus provided by Jain (Deemed-to-be University), the students will be mentored by highly experienced faculty.

The students benefit from the course in several ways including the qualitative theoretical knowledge imparted in them, along with internship training and guidance for the end-of-semester dissertation.

Theory surrounding Library and Information Sciences is inclusive of the foundation required to comprehend in-depth study of the field. Subjects like Information Sources, Knowledge Orgzation, Management of Libraries and Information Centres, Cataloguing and Metadata, accompanying Academic and Special Library Systems and theory of Library Automation make this course one of the best courses in Bangalore offered by Jain.

To enhance the scope of the students' knowledge, Jain University offers several elective subjects as well. A budding data analyst can explore the world of Marketing of Information Products and Services or Information Literacy, and of Digital Resource Management or Cyber Security.

They prove to be the top college of Bangalore by further attempting to aid students in an encouraging growth of the field by providing a choice in the curriculum between SPSS Statistical Tool or Information User and User Studies, and Reference Management Software or Open Access Initiatives- National and International.

Exploring the Placements Opportunities

A graduate holding a Master's degree of MLIS from SHSS of Jain University has several windows drawing them to enjoy the field. Academic Libraries like: School, College libraries, Research libraries, Industrial libraries; Health Science libraries, Information Centres are great opportunities for librarians to practise their well-earned intellect.

In an abundance, Corporate orgsations like: IBM, Infosys, TCS, HCL, HAL, BEML, BHEL, DRDO, NAL, ISRO, along with Professional bodies like: INFLIBNET, DELNET, NIC, hospitals etc. offer an exciting and amazing career path for students of Master of Library and Information Science.

A Gist of Jain University

Jain (Deemed-to-e University) is classified as one of top universities in India, that gives immense emphasis to academics, entrepreneurship, research, and experience. With NAAC ranking them A++, they foster a student-centric curriculum. Students across the globe utilise the state-of-the-art technology, top qualified faculty, and visionary opportunities provided by one of the best universities to sharpen their minds as well as hone their skills.

A leading university of Bangalore, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), enhances their students intellectually along with practically, mentoring them to succeed. The faculty strive to inspire innovative thinking and hands-on application of academics ranging from Sciences, Commerce to Humties.

