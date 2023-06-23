Jaipur's Eternal Hospital rare feat in Neurointervention - Endovascular coiling in Cathlab, Treating Multiple Ruptured Distal ACA Aneurysms

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Jaipur's Eternal Hospital has made headlines by successfully treating the first reported case of a life-threatening ruptured DACA (Distal Anterior Cerebral Artery) aneurysm in India through neurointerventional surgery. This remarkable milestone is a testament to the exceptional expertise and collaboration of international neurointerventionalist, Dr Madan Mohan Gupta, and the support of Dr Suresh Gupta as Chairman of Neuro Sciences at Eternal Hospital. Their leadership and the combined efforts of the dedicated healthcare team have set a new standard in neurointerventional treatment.

The patient, a 53-year-old male with a history of diabetes and hypertension, arrived at Eternal Hospital with three distal ACA aneurysms, including the pericallosal branch. Complicating matters further, the patient also experienced a corpus callosal bleed with intraventricular extension. The situation demanded immediate attention and expertise to save the patient's life.

Under the guidance of Dr Madan Mohan Gupta, the international neurointerventionalist, the neurology team evaluated various treatment options, including surgical clipping and endovascular coiling. After careful consideration and obtaining informed consent, they opted for the advanced neurointerventional technique of endovascular coiling.

In an extraordinary display of skill and coordination, the multidisciplinary team at Eternal Hospital successfully performed the coiling procedure in a single sitting for all three aneurysms. Utilizing the state-of-the-art facilities of the cathlab, the team overcame the challenges posed by the two aneurysms sharing a common neck, ensuring complete treatment without the need for open brain surgery.

Thanks to the expertise and dedication of Dr Madan Mohan Gupta, the international neurointerventionalist, the patient was discharged without any neurological deficits. Dr Suresh Gupta, Chairman of Neuro Sciences at Eternal Hospital, provided invaluable support and guidance throughout the procedure, ensuring the highest standards of care.

This unprecedented success highlights the effectiveness of endovascular coiling in managing complex ruptured aneurysms, providing a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical methods. Dr Madan Mohan Gupta, known for his exceptional contributions to neurointerventional surgery, emphasized the significance of public awareness about aneurysms and the available treatment options. He urged individuals to recognize the signs and symptoms, seek prompt medical attention, and consult specialized centers like Eternal Hospital for optimal care.

The groundbreaking achievement of Eternal Hospital, led by international neurointerventionalist Dr Madan Mohan Gupta, and with the support of Dr Suresh Gupta as Chairman of Neuro Sciences, sets a new benchmark in neurointerventional care. By sharing this remarkable milestone, Eternal Hospital aims to raise public awareness about neurovascular conditions, highlighting the importance of timely intervention and the critical role played by skilled medical professionals.

https://www.eternalhospital.com/doctor/madan-mohan-gupta

