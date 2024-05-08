Janitri's road to success: Maternal health revolution from Shark Tank to industry excellence

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 8: Janitri, a pioneering MedTech startup dedicated to advancing pregnancy monitoring, was featured in the Success Story of Shark Tank India Season 3. In season 2, Janitri made headlines with its appearance on Shark Tank, where it secured a significant investment of Rs 1 crore from Namita Thapar in exchange for 2.5 per cent equity, further fueling the company's growth and development.

Namita Thapar from Shark Tank stressed that her investment in the MedTech startup wasn't just about businessit was a heartfelt commitment. "Janitri's success on Shark Tank India Season 3 showcases the transformative impact it's making in maternal healthcare. With innovative products like the maternal and fetal vitals monitoring device, complete labour monitoring software, handheld fetal doppler, shock index monitoring device, and newborn vitals monitoring device, Janitri is not only driving sales but also addressing the critical issue of maternal mortality. I'm honoured to be part of Arun's journey, witnessing firsthand the positive feedback from healthcare professionals and expecting mothers. From a monitoring 1 lakh+ mothers and saving 8000+ lives, Janitri is a testament to the power of making a social impact."

Janitri's fetal-maternal remote monitoring system represents a paradigm shift in pregnancy care. It leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance monitoring and support for expecting mothers. This innovative system empowers healthcare professionals with real-time data and insights, providing timely interventions and personalised care plans.

Arun Agarwal, Janitri's founder, stressing on the role of technology in maternal healthcare said, "Technology will be playing a critical role during pregnancy, labour and newborn vitals monitoring for early decision making and ultimately help in reducing MMR and IMR. Janitri is working on innovating products that continuously monitor the crucial vitals of mother and the baby during pregnancy, labour and post-delivery. To date, we've monitored over 100,000 mothers, and saved over 8,000 lives and counting. Operating in 11 countries, we're making strides globally. Our mission remains steadfast: to save lives at birth and reduce maternal and infant mortality rates worldwide".

The MedTech startup's innovative approach to pregnancy care has garnered widespread attention and support from various organisations and institutions. Noteworthy supporters and partners include Grand Challenges Canada, Startup Karnataka, Villgro, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Pureland Global Venture, India Accelerator, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Wish Foundation, Qualcomm, HT Parekh Foundation, India Accelerator, Jhpiego, Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of Rajasthan, National Health Rural Mission, Bihar Government, Sierra Leone Government, Manipur Government, BBMP, NAT Health, Clino Health, SELCO Foundation, IKP Knowledge Park, MeitY Startup Hub, MSD, UNICEF, and NASSCOM.

With a vision to make pregnancy monitoring accessible, accurate, and seamless, Janitri continues to push boundaries and innovate in maternal healthcare. The company remains committed to its mission of empowering mothers and healthcare providers with the tools and insights needed for a healthier and safer pregnancy journey.

Janitri is a MedTech startup focused on revolutionising pregnancy care through innovative remote monitoring solutions. Founded to enhance maternal and fetal health outcomes, Janitri leverages cutting-edge technology to provide healthcare professionals and expecting mothers with real-time data and insights. With a commitment to accessibility, accuracy, and excellence, Janitri is shaping the future of maternal healthcare.

