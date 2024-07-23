Japan SUNRISE TOURS New Veg Thali Meals by JTB Corp. on 1-Day Mt. Fuji and Hakone Tour for Indian Travellers

BusinessWire India

Tokyo [Japan], July 23: JTB Global Marketing & Travel (JTBGMT), a JTB Group company specialising in travel to Japan, is now offering a veg thali meal on its 1-Day Mt. Fuji & Hakone Tour through its SUNRISE TOURS brand, starting July 1st. With respect to the increasing numbers of Indian visitors in Japan, JTB has developed the veg thali meal. The aim is to encourage more Indian travellers and even those outside India who prefer veg meals should enjoy their trip to the fullest in Japan.

* Development Background

The 1-Day Mt. Fuji & Hakone Tour by SUNRISE TOURS takes one to the middle of Mt. Fuji, one of Japan's most iconic World Heritage sites. One will then experience the natural beauty of Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park with a cruise on Lake Ashinoko, known for its stunning scenery, and the cable car. The tour includes meals and an English-speaking guide.

Previously, the tour offered a pork- and alcohol-free Japanese meal as well as non-veg and veg Japanese meals. However, to cater to the growing number of visitors from India, a veg thali meal has been introduced, which has been a long-requested option by Indian customers.

* Veg Thali Meal Highlights

JTB team travelled to India, the home of thali, with a purpose to develop the SUNRISE TOURS' original thali menu and to understand the Indian food culture. SUNRISE TOURS collaborated with a team of JTB India of the JTB Group, the team repeatedly tried different types of curry and garnishes until they completed the recipe with a chef.

Three types of curry (spinach, butter dal, mixed vegetables), Naan, saffron rice, onions, tomatoes, and lassi.

Note: Veg thali does not contain any meat or fish. However, it does contain animal ingredients such as cheese in curries and yoghurt in lassis.

* Future Outlook

With India's predicted economic growth and its strong relationship with Japan, JTB believes that more Indian travellers will visit Japan in the future. In January-May 2024, approximately 100,000 people visited Japan with an increase of 56.5 per cent year-on-year as per statistics by JNTO: Japan National Tourism Organization sourced from Visitor arrivals statistics. To cater to their needs, JTB is expanding the veg meal options and enhancing travel packages that reflect Indian preferences and food culture. JTB will reach out to Indian travellers by collaborating with JTB India's four branches in India, local agents, and OTAs specialising in local regions.

*Reference: From Preliminary Figures for Visitor Arrivals to Japan in April and May 2024 announced by JNTO

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor