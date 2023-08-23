Javed Akhtar Launches Kumar Sanu And Neeraj Mishra & Shikha Mishra’s Ishq Hai Song

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 23: Founder of Octave Music, Neeraj Mishra launched an epic single Ishq Hai in presence of Javed Akhtar, Alka Yagini, Shakti Kapoor, Sunil Pal, Rajeev Thakur, Ashok Mishra, Anand Milind, Talat Aziz, Chetan Rana, Ravi Raj and more.

Neeraj Mishra, a noted name among music fraternity released a new romantic track Ishq Hai in a star-studded event in Mumbai. The song is crooned by Kumar Sanu, composed by Raju Saha and the song has been produced by Neeraj Mishra and Shikha Mishra.

During the song launch, legendary screen-writer and poet, Javed Akhtar said, “I had to come to this launch whatsoever. Kumar Sanu is a very important person to me. He has been the voice to many of my works and we share a very good personal relationship too. So it was impossible for me not to come today."

"I’ve done the most work with Kumar Sanu. At that time, the number of songs he sung I feel none of the singers sung that many songs. He has a record of recording nine songs in a day. Asha Ji also holds a record of recording 5-6 songs in a day but recording nine songs only Kumar Sanu could do" added Javed.

Talking about the song and star-studded epic launch, Neeraj said, “I am humbled by the kind words of Javed Saab. He is an inspiration. Ishq Hai is a labour of love, I hope audience enjoy this track”

Octave Music is a leading force in the music world, which started with a simple idea, to present quality music to audiences. Talking about the same, Neeraj added, “There is so much untapped potential in the market, we plan to put that talent on the forefront. I believe in supporting and backing a good raw talent”

The song has been directed by Mukesh Mishra and features Amit and Shikha.

