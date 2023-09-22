Jehangir Hospital Teams Up with Maharashtra Government's Digital Health Mission Maha-Ayudaan for Organ Donation Drive

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Jehangir Hospital, a multi-specialist hospital in Pune, launches an initiative to promote Organ Donation under the Digital Health mission Maha-Ayudaan by the Government of Maharashtra and in alignment with the Indian Government's campaign - Angdan Mahotsav Campaign in India.

Jehangir Hospital's Advanced Transplant Centre is providing individuals with the opportunity to register for Organ Donation until June 19, 2024. This initiative aligns with Jehangir's mission to advance organ donation and inspire active participation in life-saving endeavors. The program will offer crucial support to individuals who are encountering challenges in securing suitable donors for transplantation due to the lengthy waiting list. As a result, it aims to bridge a significant gap for those requiring organ transplants and organ donors. Through a streamlined pre-registration process, this efficient approach will also help alleviate specific documentation challenges during the transplantation process.

According to Dr Shriniwas Ambike, Nephrologist and Transplant surgeon, Jehangir Hospital, "This initiative holds the potential to rescue the lives of numerous individuals and actively participating in it signifies a significant stride for any individual. Jehangir Hospital has consistently upheld the highest patient care standards, and collaborating with government initiatives of this nature not only benefits us but also empowers contributors to play a vital role in preserving countless lives."

Jehangir Hospital invites individuals to engage in organ donation procedures through a straightforward online registration. This process involves providing information about organ/tissue donation, the donor's pledge details, and the particulars of two witnesses, along with their identification documents.

"Jehangir is embarking on this initiative with the goal of effecting change, as symbolized by our commitment to #PledgeForADifference. Even beyond an individual's lifetime, the act of donating organs and tissues holds the power to bring about transformation by potentially saving lives. Within our state-of-the-art Advanced Transplant Center, our emphasis on guided protocols and innovative technologies ensures that patients receive transplants using the most optimal procedures. This collective effort, coupled with the active enrollment of individuals, is poised to create a substantial and extensive influence." said Dr. Parimal Lawate, Gastroenterologist/Director Department Gastro science Jehangir Hospital.

According to the Annual Report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 8,992 transplants were conducted between January 1st and October 31st, 2021. With the launch of the life-saving initiative of Organ Donation, Jehangir Hospital is actively contributing to catalyzing change and bringing about a transformation in the lives of many. By collaborating with the Maharashtra Government and the Indian Government's campaigns, Jehangir Hospital is actively fostering a shift in the dynamics and envisioning increased donor participation across India.

"Donating an organ after death is not just the physical act of giving an unwanted body part; it is about celebrating your life! It shows that you value your life and want it to continue. I appeal to everyone to come forward and pledge your organs." says Vrinda Pusalkar, Transplant coordinator, Jehangir Hospital.

