JIBS organises Brain Awareness Week in India for children & elderly

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global University organised Brain Awareness Week in India from March 14-20.

This year JIBS specifically focused on brain-related issues among children with special needs and the elderly population.

The Brain Awareness Week is a worldwide campaign aimed at increasing public awareness and support for brain sciences. Every March, partners hold events in their communities to raise awareness about brain issues and the effect of brain sciences in our daily lives.

Last year, JIBS was awarded the Global Engagement Seed Grant by the prestigious International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) and the Brain Awareness Grant that is sponsored both by the DANA Foundation and IBRO.

The grants provide monetary support for community outreach initiatives that help spread evidence-backed information about brain functioning, breaking several brain-related myths along the way. This year JIBS is focusing on children with special needs and the elderly population.

During the official launch of the event Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor at O.P Jindal Global University congratulated JIBS for securing the grant and highlighted the need to utilize it for research in the field of neurosciences and allied fields.

"I am really delighted over the fact that JIBS is doing path-breaking work in the field of mental health. The grant awarded to JIBS will be really useful in accentuating the developments in the field of neuropsychology. I expect that JIBS will continue this work and collaborate with the already existing medical schools in this field to expand the horizon of interdisciplinary research in behavioural sciences," Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director at JIBS hoped that the event will help in reaching out to masses in the country who are not well educated about brain issues and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs).

"These grants will be instrumental for us here in India to reach out to different stakeholders and spread awareness about various brain conditions that might have adverse impacts. The other goal is to motivate people to accept neurodiversity. JIBS has taken several strides in these directions," Dr Sahni said.

