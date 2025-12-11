Jindal Steel Becomes India's Largest Heat Treatment Player with 60,000 Tons Monthly Capacity

Jindal Steel Ltd.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Jindal Steel Ltd. (formerly Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.) has significantly expanded its manufacturing footprint, positioning itself as the company with the largest heat treatment capacity in India at 60,000 tons per month.

The company now offers a comprehensive product range in Furnace Normalised (FN) and Quenched & Tempered (Q&T) categories. This facility is capable of processing plates with thicknesses ranging from 6mm to 200mm and widths up to 5 meters. To ensure superior quality, Jindal Steel has deployed cutting-edge technology from DUBONG, featuring precision temperature control for uniform properties throughout the plate.

This technological advancement equips Jindal Steel to manufacture high-end products previously imported into India, directly supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The expanded portfolio includes:

* High Strength Q&T products (2000 MPa and above).

* Abrasion Resistance products (>600 BHN).

* Defence products with guaranteed ballistic properties for armoured vehicles.

* Tool, die, and alloy steels with critical simulation.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr S.K. Pradhan, Head of Flat Products at Jindal Steel, said:

"High-quality heat-treated plates manufactured by Jindal Steel are playing a pivotal role in strengthening India's industrial competitiveness. This capacity expansion enables Indian manufacturers across sectorssuch as infrastructure, engineering, energy, and heavy machineryto produce world-class products that meet stringent global standards. Consequently, these premium plates are directly contributing to India's growing export capabilities and global industrial presence."

About Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel Limited is one of India's foremost integrated steel producers, renowned for its scale, efficiency, and commitment to excellence. Operating on a robust mine-to-metal model, the Company leverages captive resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and a global distribution network to deliver high-performance steel solutions. With an investment footprint exceeding USD 12 billion, Jindal Steel runs state-of-the-art facilities in Angul, Raigarh, and Patratu, and maintains strategic operations across India and Africa. Its diversified and future-ready product portfolio underpins core sectors such as infrastructure, construction, and manufacturing, powering progress through strength and sustainability.

