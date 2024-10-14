Jindal Steel's "Steel of India" Film Earns Prestigious Silver Honor at the Renowned Ciclope Awards 2024

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], October 14: The globally acclaimed ad film, 'Steel of India' by Jindal Steel & Power, continues its winning streak by securing the prestigious Silver award in the category of Editing at the 2024 Ciclope Awards in Berlin. Often regarded as one of the highest recognitions in craft making, the Ciclope Awards are held in the same regard as the Cannes Lions, recognizing excellence in the technical and artistic craftsmanship of advertising.

'Steel of India', a two-minute film that powerfully highlights steel's indispensable role in India's growth, was produced by Early Man Film and creatively led by Kondurkar Studio, a boutique agency founded by Amrish Kondurkar. The campaign showcases steel's versatile applications across various industries, from farming and construction to space exploration, emphasizing Jindal Steel's pivotal contributions to the nation's development.

This Ciclope Award follows the campaign's earlier triumph at the Cannes Lions 2024, where 'Steel of India' took home a Silver Lion for Editing and a Bronze Lion for Direction. The film has been praised for its cinematic storytelling and meticulous craftsmanship, which shine through in the editing and direction of the film.

The 'Steel of India campaign has now firmly established itself as a hallmark of creative excellence and storytelling in the world of advertising. With accolades from Cannes and Ciclope, 'Steel of India' not only showcases the strength of steel but also reflects the strength of creative partnerships and the pursuit of innovation in advertising.

Jindal Steel and Power is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining, and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of USD 12 billion globally, the company continually enhances its capacity utilization and efficiency, driving towards a self-reliant India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor