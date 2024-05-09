Jiraaf Introduces After-Market Order Feature for Seamless Investment Experience

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Designed to revolutionise the way investors engage with the debt market, Jiraaf last week announced the launch of After Market Orders (AMO) feature on its platform.

AMO will allow an investor to place an order outside regular market working days and hours. Markets are typically open Monday to Friday between 9:15am to 3:30pm, excluding national holidays. With the AMO feature, investors can now place an order at their convenience on Jiraaf's platform almost 24 hours x 7 days x 365 days a year.

"The AMO feature will empower investors with unprecedented flexibility and convenience in their investment journey. The three main benefits of this AMO feature are that it provides ease of investment as investors can place order during non-market hours. They get adequate amount of research time to go through all necessary documents at off market hours and trigger an investment post the same. AMO works as a pre-booking option which will help investors to never miss great investment opportunities," Vineet Agrawal, Co-Founder Jiraaf, powered by AI Growth.

Placing an AMO order is simple and seamless, mirroring the process of a normal order placement. However, the payments for these orders are initiated and processed during regular market hours.

Upon placing an AMO order, investors receive an email confirmation from Jiraaf. Once regular market hours commence, investors receive a payment link to complete the transaction. Post a successful transaction, purchased units will reflect in the investor's demat account within 2 business days, ensuring timely settlement. Investors will receive comprehensive email confirmations from Jiraaf and NSE after order placement, providing details such as units purchased and executed prices.

"Jiraaf's AMO feature represents a significant leap forward in democratising access to the debt market. With the ability to place orders 24/7, investors now have unprecedented flexibility and convenience in their investment journey. At Jiraaf, we are committed to empowering our users with innovative solutions that prioritise their needs and enhance their investment experience," said Vineet Agrawal, Co-Founder Jiraaf, powered by AI Growth.

