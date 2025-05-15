Jockey India maker’s Q4 net profit falls nearly 20 pc, revenue down 16 pc

Mumbai, May 15 Jockey India maker Page Industries Limited on Thursday reported a dip in its financial performance for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31 (Q4 FY25).

The company posted a net profit of Rs 164 crore in Q4, marking a decline of nearly 19.86 per cent compared to Rs 204.65 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also took a hit, falling by 16.37 per cent to Rs 1,098.07 crore in Q4, down from Rs 1,313.05 crore in Q3.

The company’s total income saw a drop of 15.74 per cent, coming in at Rs 1,118.2 crore, compared to Rs 1,327.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter were Rs 899.52 crore, which is 14.5 per cent lower than Rs 1,052.13 crore in Q3.

Despite the drop in both income and profit, the company managed to reduce its expenses, though not enough to offset the overall decline.

However, year-on-year, the company reported a sharp 52 per cent increase in its net profit for the March 2025 quarter, rising from Rs 108.20 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations also grew nearly 11 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 1,098 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 992 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expressed confidence in the long-term potential of the innerwear and athleisure market in India.

It said that increasing urbanisation, rising consumer spending, and growing demand for sustainable and functional products -- especially among younger buyers -- will be key growth drivers.

However, Page Industries flagged concerns about short-term uncertainties, especially due to rising geopolitical tensions in western India.

Despite this, the company said it remains focused on leveraging long-term opportunities through sustainable practices.

Alongside the Q4 results, the company announced its fourth interim dividend for FY25, declaring a payout of Rs 200 per equity share.

The record date for the dividend is May 21, and shareholders can expect the payment on or before June 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor