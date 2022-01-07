John Jacobs unveils their biggest store in Mumbai for the new year

John Jacobs plans to expand its retail strategy in India with a bang this new year. Post the grand unveil on December 29, 2021, the eyewear brand is making its presence known with a 1200 square feet store in one of Mumbai's most premium high-street locales, Andheri.

"We're targeting landmark locations that provide the best opportunities for brand awareness and recall. Our aim is to craft a wholesome and premium offline experience for our customers. Every little detail matters. The fragrance you smell when you enter the store to the lighting and atmosphere. Walking into a John Jacobs store is like stepping into a spectacular view, where you can browse your favourite eyewear in a fuss-free manner." - Nadeem Ahmed, Head Of Retail Expansion, John Jacobs.

A hub for the country's coolest brands, trendiest boutiques and classic malls, Andheri is a locality that attracts the young and fashionable core consumer of John Jacobs. Furthermore the area is well connected and ideal for a safe shopping experience. John Jacobs has made its mark in other hubs in Mumbai over the past two years, like Bandra and Phoenix Market City, and they're now taking it a step further with Andheri.

Stocked with the coolest eyeglasses and sunglasses in fine quality and at affordable prices, John Jacobs fits the bill perfectly for Mumbai shoppers. Outfitted with a chic ambience, vintage decor, stunning interiors swathed in warm lighting and a hip vibe, the new John Jacobs store at Andheri is the place to be this new year. Get ready to strike a pose, get expert eyewear style recommendations from the JJ stylists and avail their eye-poppin' deals to revamp your look.

John Jacobs welcomes consumers to visit its new store at Unit No. 6, Shree Krishna Building, Ground Floor, Andheri West, Mumbai.

In line with pandemic regulations, masks are mandatory for all staff and customers at every JJ store, with regular temperature checks and hand sanitisers at entrances; along with a vigilant eye on social distancing guidelines. Staff and customer capacity for each store is being monitored as per instructions by authorities.

