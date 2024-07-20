JTB Meetings and Events Attends Cvent Accelerate Singapore 2024

BusinessWire India

Singapore, July 20: As a Cvent Platinum Partner, JTB Meetings & Events*1 was delighted to lend their support by attending the 3rd edition of Cvent's annual event.

Here are the takeaways from the event :

Event Highlights

With over 400 attendees, the event was a melting pot of industry leaders, event planners, marketers, and hospitality professionals, all gathering to hear about the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of the events industry. The event kicked off with a welcome note by Brian Ludwig, Senior Vice President of Sales, Event Solutions at Cvent. His insights set the tone for the day, emphasising the power of in-person events in generating demand and establishing meaningful connections. Brian highlighted over 7 million events on Cvent's platform since its inception in 1999, underscoring the unmatched impact of meetings and events in fostering human connection.

Keynote Address

The opening keynote by Simone Heng, a Human Connection Specialist, was a significant highlight. Simone's engaging talk revolved around the importance of human connections in an increasingly digital world. She emphasised that while AI can serve as a gateway to human connection, it should not and cannot replace the deep, vulnerable interactions that are essential for meaningful relationships. Her insights on the "loneliness epidemic" and its potential impact on the future were particularly thought-provoking.

Data-Driven Insights

A panel discussion titled "Uncover the Story of Your Meetings & Events Data: Insights, Benchmarks, and Best Practices from Experts" featured industry leaders like Adam Piperdy, Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Unearthed Productions, and Kenneth Leong, Executive Director of Marina Bay Sands. Moderated by Will Kataria, Senior Director & General Manager, Asia Pacific of Cvent, this session delved into how data can be leveraged to enhance event personalization, marketing segmentation, and overall attendee experience. The panellists shared practical examples of how data analytics have transformed event strategies, and provided attendees with actionable insights.

AI and Events

The session on "AI and Events: Debunking Myths and Embracing Opportunities for Success" by Harsha Hariharan, Regional Sales Director, Event Solutions at Cvent, was another major draw. Harsha demystified AI's role in the events industry, highlighting its potential to automate repetitive tasks and enhance creative processes. He encouraged attendees to start small with AI, using it to support internal events before scaling up to more significant, market-facing events.

Tech Tours and Innovation

Participants were treated to two tech tours that showcased the latest innovations in event technology. These tours provided hands-on experiences with cutting-edge tools designed to streamline event management and enhance attendee engagement. The event also featured a session on "The Future of Event Tech: Exploring the Road Ahead," which discussed futuristic concepts like using turnstiles or footsteps to power sessions within events and 3D printed food for attendees to help reduce food wastage.

Customer Spotlight

The "Customer Spotlight: Enhancing Efficiency and Cost Savings with Event Tech" session, moderated by Valerie Liow, Account Manager at Cvent, featured insights from Yeow Ching Shiong, Senior Manager at SMU College of Graduate Research Studies, and Diana Sani, COO of Chab Events. They discussed the evolution of event technology and its critical role in improving efficiency and customer experience. Key takeaways included the importance of pushing technological limits and providing on-the-spot support to enhance user experience.

Sustainable and Inclusive Event Design

The final session of the day, "Innovative Event Design: Reflecting Brand Values through Accessible, Sustainable, and Inclusive Experiences," was moderated by Nico Nicholas, CEO of Trees4Travel, with insights from several panellists including Manpreet Kaur, Director of Meetings & Events at Cvent, and Edward Koh, Executive Director of Conventions, Meetings & Incentive Travel Experience Development Group. They explored how event organisers can integrate sustainability into event design without compromising attendee experience. The session also addressed the importance of avoiding greenwashing and ensuring cultural sensitivity and accessibility.The speakers emphasised the need for the events industry to remain humble yet innovative, continuously adapting to new trends and technologies.

The session concluded with a song using keywords that the panellists selected after each question. The lyrics were written during the talk by Christo Alexander and Ze, both from SongDivision, who created the melody by asking the moderator to select 3 keys. This was a great way to highlight the importance of harnessing the power of engagement and entertainment.

Will Kataria wrapped up the day with a poignant analogy; meetings and events are like rice. They are the foundation upon which business is built.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, the insights gained and connections made at Cvent Accelerate 2024 will propel ongoing innovation and excellence in the global events industry. With a renewed emphasis on technology integration, attendee engagement, and sustainable practices, the foundation is laid for continued growth and transformation in events worldwide.

Footnote

*1: JTB Meetings & Events is a leading name in corporate meeting & event management and travel technology solutions in the JTB Corp Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor