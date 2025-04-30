Jumboking opens its 50th store in Delhi, sees Delhi-NCR as a market of 200+ stores

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: Jumboking, India's largest homegrown burger company has taken the leadership in the Delhi market by opening its 50th store in under 2.5 years time. The company sees Delhi-NCR as a market of 200+ stores. Having catered to the commuter market, Jumboking is looking to provide their signature experience to youth and families via sit-down stores in high streets and malls. Jumboking has made its unique mark in India's QSR landscape, filling a crucial gap for on-the-go food options in India's bustling urban centers.

" As a strategic decision, our operational expertise has been built on a 100% franchise model. We are a franchise-first company, focussed exclusively on franchise success and customer delight. We serve over 4 million customers in Delhi annually and have become part of Delhi's culturescape," says Dheeraj Gupta, Founder Jumboking.

As a brand, Jumboking is now present across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru in addition to the Delhi market. Their focus on a 100 vegetarian menu has made it the go-to choice, for customers who want to have a vegetarian product. Milestones such as the 50th store in Delhi and the 200th nationwide underscore the success of this focused and customer-centric approach.

Samir Kuckreja, Founder & CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality says, "Jumboking has opened its stores at convenient locations in Delhi with high foot traffic and demand for convenient food options. The concentration of young, working professionals in the metro cities presents an opportunity for convenient, affordable, on-the-go meals that Jumbo King specializes in."

"We understand the local palate," adds Dheeraj Gupta of Jumboking. "This, coupled with continuous innovation, ensures that the menu remains relevant and appealing. The launch of the 'coffee thick shake' this summer makes our offerings exciting, given the popularity of such beverages among the youth". The success in Delhi underscores the brand's focused and effective growth strategy: prioritizing depth over breadth by concentrating its expansion in key metro cities.

