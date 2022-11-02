JV Films continues its 15-year tradition of nurturing emerging artists and singers with the release of a new music video by Gurekam Singh

November 02: JV Films, a renowned artists and celebrity management firm headquartered in Chandigarh, has carved a niche in the world of music by providing a unique platform to aspiring and talented artists and singers and releasing their music videos and songs on their channel over the past one and a half decades.

Continuing their legacy of promoting new talents in the field of music, JV Films is set to launch an upcoming song by a talented singer Gurekam Singh, who went into oblivion for the last four years. Gurekam, who has sung many songs in the past, will make a major comeback in the music world through the JV Films’ music video.

“The very establishment of JV Films was based on the broad vision to promote the budding artists and singers. We make their audios and music videos and launch on our platform,” said Saurabh Chopra, director of JV Films.

“We are relaunching Gurekam Singh as he is doing a comeback after four long years in the music industry. In our 15 years long journey, we have released tens of hundreds of music videos and songs on our official YouTube channel, and many budding singers have received their dream break in the Bollywood and Television industry,” added Chopra.

Asked about the company’s plan, Chopra said, “We are hellbent on promoting young and talented artists on our platform. In future, we want to make heart-renting songs and music videos to promote the young talents in India.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor