Kairne Capital launches operations in India to offer curated secured income products for wealth creation

New Delhi [India], May 9 (/SRV): Kairne Capital, an independent advisory firm, has announced the commencement of its operations in India. The firm's primary objective is to offer a broad range of curated secured income products that goes beyond the traditional assets such as Stocks, Mutual funds, and precious metals, providing wealth creation opportunities to its clients.

Kairne Capital's investment philosophy is deep-rooted with client-centric focus, unwavering integrity, accountability, and a commitment to excellence that surpasses our investor's expectations. Its focus is to help entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises to access the credit and equity markets via Alternate Investment Funds (AIF's) by connecting them with Institutional, Private Wealth, Family Offices and Global Investors.

The financial sector in India, particularly the wealth management industry, is undergoing rapid and dynamic changes, primarily due to advancements in technology, growing expertise of investors and the introduction of novel financial instruments. The launch of Kairne Capital in India marks a significant step towards enabling Indian businesses to access a wider range of investment options. Kairne Capital's focus on secured income products and its commitment to ethical and transparent investment practices will foster trust with clients and investors alike.

Kairne Capital's approach to investments is not only financially motivated, but it is also committed to generating social and environmental impact that aligns with global financial guidelines. The firm offers AIF Category II investment in Equity and Debt securities and has established strong relationships with like-minded committed Institutional Funds, Family Offices, and Global Investors.

Kairne Capital will have the ability to provide flexible capital and offer bespoke solutions to transactions; offer an attractive blended cost of capital and assurance of timely closure. It also remains committed to providing mengful equity co-investment for effective transaction closure as and when needed.

"We are excited to offer our services to the Indian market and make a mengful impact on the investment landscape of India" said a Kairne Capital representative.

Kairne Capital's entry into the Indian market is expected to have a significant impact on Indian businesses looking for secured income products and investors seeking ethical investment opportunities that generate not only financial returns but also have a mengful social and environmental impact on the society. We are confident that the firm's unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, accountability, and excellence is expected to earn the trust and loyalty of all its stakeholders, making it one of the most preferred partners for those seeking to invest in India's dynamic and rapidly evolving economy.

For more information - http://www.kairne.in/

