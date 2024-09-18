Kalamandir Jewellers' Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 gets overwhelming response from customers

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 18: Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0, a campaign by India's favourite jewellery destination Kalamandir Jewellers, received an overwhelming response from customers. The campaign, celebrating timeless style, elegance and unbeatable offers, ran across all Kalamandir Jewellers stores.

The Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 featured up to 100% off on making charges on all types of gold and diamond jewellery. This exclusive offer allowed customers an excellent opportunity to explore an array of over 36,000 stunning designs, perfectly blending tradition with modernity and showcasing the regality and grandeur that Kalamandir Jewellers represents. The campaign's grand success underscores the trust and loyalty Kalamandir Jewellers has earned over the years as India's favourite jewellery destination.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Milan Shah, Director of Kalamandir Jewellers, said, "We are immensely grateful to our customers for making Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 such a remarkable celebration. Their love and trust have made this event a phenomenal success, and we could not be more thankful. At Kalamandir Jewellers, our goal is to continually offer our customers exceptional shopping experiences, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support. We thank our customers and look forward to creating more memorable shopping experiences and moments together."

Kalamandir Jewellers is renowned for its exquisite designs and superior craftsmanship, with showrooms in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, Bharuch and Kosamba. The Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 offered customers an extraordinary opportunity to indulge in their passion for jewellery while enjoying significant savings, especially during the festive season and the forthcoming wedding season.

Kalamandir Jewellers' extensive jewellery collection includes bracelets, chains, rings, mangalsutras, kadas, necklaces, pendants, earrings, pendant sets and much more. It has carved a special place in the hearts of customers, offering jewellery that caters to all generations and occasions. Kalamandir Jewellers prioritises transparency and quality and prides itself on being the jewellery destination of choice for every member of the family

Kalamandir Jewellers expresses its deepest gratitude to all customers for their support and their love that made Suvarna Mahotsav 2.0 an unforgettable success. Kalamandir Jewellers is excited to continue serving customers with even more exceptional collections and offers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor