Kanishk Sheel wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for excellence in Market Research & Consulting

Unimrkt Research Pvt. Ltd. received accolades in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through market research.

Kanishk Sheel, the Co-Founder & Managing Director was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders Awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress, Dia Mirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his contribution to Market Research & Consulting globally.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader Awards 2022, Kanishk Sheel the Co-Founder & Managing Director said,

Most people inherit the legacy bestowed upon them. But I believe in carving out my own niche in order to create a legacy.

I've been a part of Unimrkt Research for over a decade, and I'm honoured that my vision and performance in the field of quantitative and qualitative research was widely appreciated and deemed capable enough to win me the title of Top Performer & Highflier in a prestigious magazine like the Millennium.

I've never been happier to be the Co-Founder & Managing Director of Unimrkt Research. This award would be meaningless if I didn't mention how much I enjoy my work as a content strategist in financial services, client services, healthcare, and business-to-business sectors. People argue that my job at Unimrkt has steered the Company's path to boost sales and promote positive growth, but I prefer to believe that I am doing my best, and as long as I continue to do so, I pledge to lead Unimrkt Research to the top of the corporate world. I can't explain how grateful I am to have made it to Marquis Who's Who Biographical Volumes in 2020. Being seen as the primary driving force behind the Company's expansion is an exaggeration, as I believe in teamwork.

Unimrkt has been a name in the global market which has since its inception, provided market data analysis with sterling brilliance. As a marketing research company, Unimrkt has been thriving on a global scale with its multidisciplinary expertise spread over 90 countries & spanning across 4 continents, namely, America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Africa, with its repository of data to help in the improvement & improvisations of products & services in a hassle-free manner.

Since its inception in 2009, it has been a name & a brand which has lived up to its reputation of being an ISO:20252 Certified Company, that has been delivering top-notch services to date. Over the years, Unimrkt has established 450+ CATI stations with the latest & most innovative devices, and its forte has been to provide a diverse & wide array of industries & sectors with accurate, reliable & verified data encompassing the best methodologies as per the requirement of the industry. In order to achieve this high-end goal, it has been using several processes including but not limited to Survey Programming, Data Processing, Tabulation, and Verbatim Coding & Processing etc. Unimrkt has been constantly expanding its domain over the years & as such Unimrkt Healthcare was founded in 2020 and Unimrkt Response was founded in 2022. Another interesting domain in that Unimrkt has spread its wings is the Automation industry, which has helped it to capture accurate data, without the need for human intervention. The use of automation & artificial intelligence has enabled Unimrkt to achieve greater accuracy in terms of data analysis, which in turn has also curtailed cost & has made the process more time effective.

As an organisation, Unimrkt believes in constantly adapting & evolving with time to provide the best research data for Market analysis. The sterling brilliance with which Unimrkt has captured the global market earned it the award of Indian Achiever's Award for the Most Promising Company of the year in 2021 & has been on the list of Top 50 Most Prominent Enterprises of India in 2017. The badge of honour Unimrkt has achieved over the years is just the beginning of a grand journey ahead. To know more, visit:

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor