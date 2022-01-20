Karnataka SSLC timetable released for class 10 exams 2022

All the students are eagerly waiting for the date sheet of the 2022 board exams to head start their preparation according to the time allotted.

But the wait for the students appearing for class 10 Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board has got over. The date sheet for the upcoming board exam has been released.

These are the expected dates on which the exams will be conducted. As of now, the date sheet uploaded is final.

As the situation of the country is getting worse with increasing COVID-19 cases, changes might be observed. But, there are no concrete pieces of evidence observed as of now.

So, students should adhere to the date sheet uploaded on the official website. To see the latest updates regarding the date sheet for the upcoming class 10 exams, students can check below.

Date sheet for 2022 SSLC board exams

The SSLC date sheet has been released on the official website of the board on January 5, 2022.

According to the date sheet, the exams will commence from March 28, 2022, and will continue till April 11, 2022.

In addition to the date sheet, there have been various guidelines issued by the board. These guidelines are mentioned on the date sheet and students can easily go through them.

The board has even asked the parents to raise their objections regarding the exams between January 6 and January 14.

The first language paper will be held on March 28, followed by a second language paper on March 30, and so on.

Students can easily download the date sheet by visiting the official website of the board.

The exams will be conducted in the time frame of 10.30 am to 1.45 pm. This time will be inclusive of the 15 minutes that will be given to the students to read the question paper.

Previously, the board exams were conducted in the multi-choice objective type format.

Students should start preparing for the board exams as they have only a couple of months in hand.

On the date sheet, there are various instructions written. The exam for the first language will be conducted for 100 marks whereas for the other languages the maximum marks will be 80.

By the latest release, it is being speculated that the Karnataka board will proceed with the descriptive mode examinations this time.

Students should design a meticulous timetable by keeping this present date sheet in mind.

In addition to that, students should not keep up the false hopes of these dates being changed in the future until it is being specified by the board.

Final Thoughts

Karnataka Board has published the timetable for the board exams that will be conducted in March and April 2022.

All latest releases and notices keep on publishing on the official website.

Keep on checking the official website and stay tuned!!

