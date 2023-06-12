Kauvery Hospital as Medical Partner for TNPL 2023, Marking second consecutive year

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 12: Kauvery Hospital, a leading healthcare provider renowned for its commitment to excellence, is proud to announce its partnership as the official medical partner for the highly anticipated Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. This collaboration between Kauvery Hospital and TNPL not only solidifies their commitment to promoting sports and fostering a healthy sporting culture but also marks the second consecutive year that Kauvery Hospital will serve as the medical partner for TNPL.

TNPL, a premier cricket tournament showcasing the talent and passion of cricketers from Tamil Nadu, has gained immense popularity since its inception. The hospital shall extend its expertise in providing comprehensive medical support, injury management, and emergency medical services during TNPL 2023. This collaboration aims to create a secure and conducive environment for athletes to perform at their best, while prioritizing their health and well-being.

"We are honored to join hands with TNPL to provide world-class medical support to the prestigious tournament. This helps in bolstering one of our important missions to encourage sporting activities, improving physical health and well-being. Inspired by the determination and spirit of our brand ambassador, MS Dhoni, we strive for excellence and commitment in the field," says Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director Kauvery Group of Hospital.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospital says, "TNPL is a homegrown sporting initiative, and it has been great platform providing the right opportunity for young talent to showcase their potential. We are more than pleased to serve the players thereby helping them perform in their top gears throughout the tournament. This partnership brings us one step closer to our goal of a healthier Tamil Nadu."

