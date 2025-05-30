Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli successfully administers EVAR procedure to treat patient with abdominal aortic aneurysm

VMPL

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30: A 70-year-old male, He approached us at Kauvery hospital, Tirunelveli with complaints of pain in the abdomen. He had been suffering from the swelling (aneurysm) of his abdominal aorta (major blood vessel) for 2 years.

Investigations revealed that there was a sudden increase in the size of the swelling, which if not treated immediately could lead to a rupture, which could potentially be fatal. He was immediately administered treatment with Endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) which is a highly technical, minimally invasive procedure that treats an aneurysm in the aorta, and this is commonly used to treat an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA). The outcome of the procedure was successful, and the patient returned to complete normalcy the very next day.

Speaking on this Dr. Srikanth, Vascular Surgeon Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli said, "Surgical procedures normally carry high risk, and the post-op recovery is also very slow. However, this procedure completely eliminates the risk, and post-surgical recovery was quick too. I am extremely thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff involved, and I appreciate their dedication and efforts. I would also like to mention that this is the first time this procedure was carried out in the south of Madurai."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor