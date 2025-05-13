Kay Cee Energy and Infra Limited annlounced FY25 results

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13:In FY25, the company recorded a strong financial performance with a 161% year-on-year (YoY) growth in Profit After Tax (PAT). Revenue rose by 137% YoY to ₹152.68 crore, while reserves increased by 51% YoY to ₹50.73 crore. As of April 30, 2025, the company's order book stood at ₹536.90 crore. Further strengthening its industry position, the company expanded its infrastructure footprint through a long-term railway maintenance engagement.

Particulars (₹ In Crores) FY25 FY24 YoY Total Revenue ₹152.68 ₹64.47 137% Profit After Tax ₹17.06 ₹6.54 161% PAT Margin (%) 11.17% 10.14% – EPS 15.57 7.61 –

Highlights:



The company recorded a significant increase in revenue in FY 2024–25 compared to FY 2023–24. This growth was primarily driven by the accelerated execution of projects from the existing order book. Going forward, the company aims to keep up this growth by bidding for new tenders and exploring more business opportunities to increase its revenue.

Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP): Kay Cee Energy & Infra announced the successful completion of its first-ever Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which raised ₹2502.72 Lakhs. The QIP, launched on April 21, 2025, and closed on April 24, 2025, generated significant interest from domestic and international investors, signalling a high confidence level in the company’s future.

Reflecting on the company's achievements in FY25, Mr. Lokendra Jain, Managing Director of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited expressed, “We are thrilled with our performance this year. Our sharp execution, increased project scale have resulted in record growth. This momentum reinforces our focus on delivering high-quality infrastructure for government and public sector clients. Our continued focus on margin expansion, operational excellence, and public sector execution capability puts us in a strong position to scale sustainably.”

About Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kota, Rajasthan, Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited is engaged in infrastructure development, with a focus on providing specialized services of construction and commissioning of power transmission and distribution system including overhead and underground lines, substation construction, automation etc. to various government authorities and private entities.

The company is listed on the NSE under the symbol KCEIL.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor