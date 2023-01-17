Keen to Disrupt Hyperlocal Delivery Ecosystem, Duo Started Cloudify – a Platform for Enabling Quick Commerce

New Delhi (India), January 17: Founded by Saurabh Shah and Indranath Mukherjee, Cloudify allows anyone to set up a hyperlocal delivery business like Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo or Zepto on its platform in just 10 minutes. With Cloudify, businesses of all sizes can easily set up and manage their online stores, connect with local customers, and grow their sales.

Cloudify simplifies the process of onboarding stores and restaurants and streamlines the management of orders and deliveries. The platform offers a comprehensive solution with feature-rich apps for customers, delivery partners, store partners, and operational management.

The platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for businesses to add and manage their products, process orders, and accept payments from customers. Plus, with a range of customizable templates and design options, businesses can create a professional-looking store that reflects their brand.

Cloudify offers a platform that empowers local businesses to succeed online,” said the Founders of Cloudify. “Our platform makes it easy for businesses to reach new customers and grow their sales while also supporting the growth of local economies and communities.”

In addition to its powerful eCommerce capabilities, Cloudify also offers a range of tools and resources to help businesses succeed. These include marketing tools, customer support, and access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs.

“Cloudify has been a game-changer for our business,” said Vinayak, owner of CarrotFoodDelivery. “With Cloudify’s ease of use and range of features, we’ve been able to focus on what matters most – growing our business and serving our customers.”

To learn more about Cloudify and start using the platform today, visit https://cloudify.store

