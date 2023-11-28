Kerala Doctors Employ Innovative Procedure to Save Patient with Brain Disease

PNN

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], November 28: A medical team at KIMSHEALTH Trivandrum, have successfully treated a patient suffering from brain aneurysm with Intrasaccular flow-diversion using the 'Trenza' device.

Brain aneurysms are balloon-like bulges in blood vessels in the brain. The condition can sometimes lead to brain hemorrhage. Dr. Santhosh Joseph, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead, Neuro Interventional Radiology at the KIMSHEALTH said that Intrasaccular flow-diversion using the Trenza device is an innovative treatment approach for a brain aneurysm which is difficult to manage.

The 67-year-old patient from Tamil Nadu came to KIMSHEALTH with persistent headache for the past one year. MRI and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) done revealed a middle cerebral artery (MCA) bifurcation aneurysm on the left side. The doctors decided to perform the 'flow diversion' technique after considering the patient's condition and the location of the aneurysm.

"A puncture was made in the groin area, and the Trenza device was deployed into the aneurysm through a microcatheter. Trenza functions like a flow disruptor and the blood flow gets diverted and stasis. Intrasaccular flow diversion using Trenza is safer, as it is more precise and easier to handle," the doctor added.

He further commented that it is easy to deploy Trenza in treating large and complex aneurysms in certain critical areas of the brain, and the patient has recovered and is fit to be discharged the next day.

Dr. Manish Kumar Yadav, Consultant, and Dr. Dinesh Babu, Associate Consultant, Department of Neuro Interventional Radiology, along with Dr. Jayanth R Sheshan, Associate Consultant, Department of Neuro Anesthesia, were part of this two-hour long procedure.

