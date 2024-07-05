Kerala to host two-day conclave on Generative AI next week

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 5 : Kerala is set to host what it termed the country's first International GenAI Conclave on July 11-12 in the city of Kochi, co-hosted by IBM India.

With an expected number of delegates going up to 1,000, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said this upcoming event is vital for Kerala's innovation landscape.

Generative AI, also referred to as GenAI, allows users to input a variety of prompts to generate new content, such as text, images, and videos, among others.

The agenda of the two-day conclave includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive sessions, product demos, and hackathons. Speakers and other dignitaries who are expected to attend this event are not yet made public.

It will showcase the "transformative potential of generative AI in various industries and propelling our ambition to become a hub of generative AI in India," the chief minister wrote on his X timeline, as he made a public announcement about the Conclave.

This is also seen as a step towards making Kerala a global hub for AI research and development.

The objective of this conclave is also to explore the transformative potential of AI, drive generative AI innovation, address business and societal challenges, foster skill development, and strengthen the talent pool and infrastructure in AI research and development.

Ahead of the conclave, various programs are organized across Kerala. Srinivasan Muthusamy, Senior Technical Staff Member, IBM India and an expert in Artificial Intelligence software organized tech talks in all three important IT parks of Kerala. Tech Talk was organized at Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, Kochi Info Park, and Kozhikode Cyber Park.

Artificial Intelligence as a technology in its current form is largely task-oriented and typically not capable of dealing with a situation where logic and reasoning are needed.

Given India's strong IT industry and a large set of data, AI-based utilities can leverage huge potential in the country.

Though AI is still in its early stages, many countries have been using AI technologies for better service delivery and to reduce human intervention but fears of job cuts remain as the technology evolves.

