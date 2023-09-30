Khubani Souk 2023: A Grandeur of Fashion and Elegance

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 30: Khubani Souk, the highly anticipated fashion & lifestyle exhibition hosted by Khubani, recently concluded, leaving a trail of glamour, style, and luxury in its wake. The event, held at Khubani in Aerocity, lived up to its reputation as a spectacular showcase of opulence and creativity.

Khubani Souk 2023 featured an exclusive lineup of renowned brands, each presenting their finest creations to a discerning audience. Attendees had the opportunity to explore a curated collection of high-end products and designs from an array of esteemed participants, including Tjori, Shilpi Ahuja, Aditya Sikand, Ole Couture, Sartoriale, Rar Studio, Shriram Jewellers, Detales, Amoree, Aadiya Jewels, Neti Clothing, Smitam Lifestyle, Pink Tiiger, Kusmi, 5 Elements, Acalmar Candles, Dhaaga Saaga, Essence by Monika, Gali Banaras, Sila Atelier, Felfri, Madame Exclusive, Sunanta Madaan, and Nohea.

What set Khubani Souk 2023 apart was not just the luxurious fashion on display but also the engaging workshops that allowed attendees to tap into their creative sides. Candle making workshop among the highlights, offering participants the chance to explore the realms of fashion & wellness with expert guidance.

Adding to the event's charm were the soulful tunes of live tabla, sitar and flute artists, which created an atmosphere of sophistication and cultural richness that complemented the fashion on display.

Khubani Souk was open to all guests, ensuring that everyone had the opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors of the luxury fashion world.

As Khubani Souk 2023 came to a close, it was clear that the event had successfully celebrated elegance and creativity. It provided a platform for fashion enthusiasts to connect with a line-up of very talented and prestigious brands from the industry, leaving attendees inspired and eager for more.

Sharad Madan and Naresh Madan, Directors and Co-Founders Khubani, extend their heartfelt thanks to all the participating brands and the discerning guests who made Khubani Souk 2023 an unforgettable experience. “We are overwhelmed by the response we have received from brand and patrons alike for the inaugural edition of Khubani Souk. We have exciting things planned for future editions of Khubani Souk, as we continue to curate exceptional experiences that redefine luxury and style”, Sharad Madan.

Khubani is a haven for those seeking extraordinary experiences. From dawn to dusk, it transforms into a canvas of unique events, offering discerning individuals an unforgettable journey.

Location: Khubani, Asset No. 1, Hospitality District Delhi, Aerocity, New Delhi - 110037

