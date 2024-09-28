Kirtilals Director, Suraj Shantakumar Honoured as "Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024" at GJS Nite

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28: The prestigious GJS Nite, an iconic event of the India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS), took place at the Jio Convention Trade Centre in Mumbai, offering an unforgettable blend of business, entertainment, and celebration. The evening witnessed the recognition of remarkable contributions to the jewellery industry, with numerous awards being presented to celebrate excellence in design, innovation, and business leadership.

In a highlight of the night, Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Kirtilals, was honoured with the esteemed title of "Icon of the Jewellery Industry 2024" by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). The accolade recognizes Suraj Shantakumar's exceptional contributions to the gem and jewellery sector.

Further cementing Kirtilals standing; the brand also secured four major awards at the National Jewellery Awards 2024 in the following categories:

* Store of the Year (South) for their Gachibowli showroom in Hyderabad

* Ring of the Year

* Theme-Based Jewellery

* Bridal Jewellery of the Year (Colour Stone)

Upon receiving these honours, Suraj Shantakumar remarked, "It is an absolute honour to be recognized by All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC). These accolades are a testament to the dedication, craftsmanship, and passion of the entire Kirtilals family. We strive to push the boundaries of creativity while maintaining the highest standards of quality, and I am truly grateful for this recognition."

The awards solidify Kirtilals leadership and innovative edge in the competitive world of fine jewellery, continuing a tradition of excellence that has spanned decades.

