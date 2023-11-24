Kodaikanal International School Presents 'Sky Islands Exhibition' by Ian Lockwood, A Visual Narrative of Awareness & the Urgency of Conservation

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: From November 24th to December 3rd, Mumbai welcomes a visual journey through the lens of Ian Lockwood at the 'Sky Islands Exhibition: An Endangered Landscape' at Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA Mumbai. Capturing his 30-year exploration of the Western Ghats, Ian Lockwood's black and white photography not only encapsulates the picturesque landscapes but also sheds light on the urgent need for conservation in Mumbai.

Personalities such as Bittu Sahgal, Esha Deol, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, Mumtaz Khan, Isha Koppikar, Amruta Fadnavis, Sanjay Khan, Laila & Farhan Furniturewala & many more stepped forward to support the conservation effort by Kodaikanal International School.

At the heart of this narrative is the Kodaikanal International School's Center for Environment & Humanity (KIS CEH), playing a pivotal role in the exhibition's purpose. KIS CEH serves as a catalyst, aligning with Mumbai's commitment to conservation. The exhibition not only showcases the beauty of the Western Ghats but acts as a visual guide, emphasizing how each step toward conservation contributes to Mumbai's ecological well-being.

The proceeds from the exhibition will be used to support the KIS CEH. The showcase weaved together the school alumni and community, in support of protecting this endangered biodiverse region that they all call 'home'. KIS students also actively contribute to the cause, leading guided tours during the exhibition. This immersive educational initiative reflects Kodaikanal International School's commitment to fostering a lifelong dedication to environmental stewardship among its students.

Support the KIS CEH Initiative: www.kis.in/breathe/kis-center-for-environment-and-humanity

Ian Lockwood, an educator, photographer, and advocate for South Asian ecology, brings a unique perspective to the city. His work intricately captures the delicate balance between nature and urban life, urging Mumbaikars to reflect on the pressing need for a sustainable future. As an alumni of the Kodaikanal International School (KIS), Lockwood's roots run deep, and his connection with Mumbai unfolds through each frame of the exhibition.

Step into the Sky Islands Exhibit and immerse yourself in the Western Ghats ecological story through the captivating lens of 'Sky Islands'. Let this exhibition be a poignant reminder that the responsibility for a sustainable city lies in the collective efforts of its citizens leaving an indelible mark, a reminder that art, nature, and community can seamlessly intertwine.

Exhibition Details:

Dates - 24th November to 3rd December 2023

Venue - Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Timings - 12 pm to 8 pm

Register to explore the exhibition:

in.bookmyshow.com/events/sky-islands-an-endangered-indian-landscape/ET00375306.

