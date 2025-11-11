Kody Technolab's JV Falcon Tech Robotics Partners with LuLu Group for One of UAE's Largest AI Robot Deployments

NewsVoir

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11: We are happy to annouce that our JV company Falcon Tech Robotics LLC has signed an agreement with LuLu Group International to deploy 290 Odigo AI-powered robots across LuLu's hypermarkets and malls in the United Arab Emirates. As one of the region's most extensive AI robotics deployments, this initiative reflects the rising demand for intelligent automation in the Middle East and reinforces Kody Technolab Ltd's position as a leader in advanced robotics through its joint venture operations. Click to watch Odigo Live at Lulu Mall.

Under the agreement, Falcon Tech Robotics LLC will deploy Odigo robots across 60 LuLu locations, including 17 malls and 43 hypermarkets, in a structured two-phase plan on an ad revenue sharing basis. As the joint venture vehicle of Kody Technolab Ltd in the UAE, Falcon Tech Robotics' selection for this project marks a key achievement for Kody Technolab Ltd, demonstrating how the JV is unlocking large-scale opportunities in the region and validating the company's capabilities in building globally competitive robotic systems.

Developed and perfected by Kody Technolab Ltd, Odigo integrates autonomous navigation, intelligent advertising, and real-time engagement features to solve some of the most persistent challenges in large-format retail. The platform brings mastery in indoor mobility, precision targeting, and consistent customer communication, capabilities that enable retailers to improve navigation, strengthen promotional visibility, and elevate the in-store experience without increasing operational load on staff.

"This agreement is a major milestone for Falcon Tech Robotics and a strong endorsement of Kody Technolab Ltd's robotics innovation," said Manav Patel, Managing Director, Kody Technolab Limited. "A deployment of this scale signals growing international confidence in the technology engineered at Kody Technolab, and we are proud to bring these capabilities to the UAE."

Falcon Tech Robotics LLC will oversee the manufacturing, deployment, installation, and maintenance of all robots across LuLu Group International's UAE network. This accomplishment further establishes Kody Technolab Ltd as a globally recognized creator of advanced robotic solutions, reinforcing the company's growth momentum in international markets.

Falcon Tech Robotics is a UAE-based joint venture between Kody Technolab Ltd. and Platinum Group for Businessmen Services LLC, dedicated to accelerating robotics adoption across the Middle East. The company deploys advanced AI-driven service and robots powered by Kody Technolab Ltd's proprietary technology and supported by Platinum Group's regional market presence.

Kody Technolab Ltd is a leading technology company specializing in advanced robotics and AI-driven automation for commercial, retail, and industrial environments. With expertise in software engineering, autonomous navigation, and intelligent systems design, Kody Technolab Ltd develops scalable robotic platforms that power major deployments across the Middle East and Asia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor