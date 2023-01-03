Kohinoor Eden is the fastest project of Kalyan: 23-Storey RCC Completed in 8 Months using Malaysian Technology

Kohinoor Group has made a landmark achievement in the construction of its spectacular residential project, Kohinoor Eden, in Kalyan, by completing the RCC (Reinforced Concrete Construction) stage for the entire 23-storey structure within just 8 months by utilizing the cutting-edge Alu-Form Technology from Malaysia.

Set to transform the skyline of Kalyan East, Kohinoor Eden is one of Kalyan's most well-planned destinations and delivers a lavish lifestyle with the best of comforts and seamless connectivity at an incredibly low price. With this project, Kohinoor Group is pushing the boundaries to create an experience of true luxury living with spacious homes, stylish interiors, and world-class amenities.

Alu-Form Technology: A Breakthrough to the Future of Construction.

Kohinoor Group has always been at the forefront of embracing technological innovation in construction - implanting newer and niche technologies to raise quality standards and address critical needs.

For Kohinoor Eden, the real estate leader has implemented the new-age Alu-Form construction technology to speed up the RCC work. Alu-Form, short for Aluminium Formwork, is a construction technique where aluminium panels are used for forming cast-in-place concrete structures instead of traditional plywood shuttering. After the forms are cast, concrete is poured in to form hard structures, and the panels interlock to create the building's superstructure framework.

Alu-Form is a fast-paced technology that also offers strength, durability, and a better finish. This new Malaysian Alu-Form technology implemented by Kohinoor Group allowed the RCC work for the 23-storey tower to be completed in just 8 months - a task that would have otherwise required a minimum of 15 months - bringing your new home to life, in almost half the time.

Alu-Form allows for electrical fittings and plumbing mechanisms to be incorporated with better design efficiency and reduces the occurrence of electrical or plumbing system failures. This technology also reduces the chances of construction irregularities, asymmetrical aesthetics, and on-site mishaps, making it one of the safest building construction systems available today.

The construction materials used in Alu-Form are lightweight, flexible, and efficient, bringing down the need for brickwork, concrete leakage, and conventional equipment that often cause pollution. Therefore, this technology used by Kohinoor Group is also billed as one of the most eco-friendly construction methods in the market.

Kohinoor Eden Becomes the Fastest-Selling Project of Kalyan

Once a small settlement in the Thane district, Kalyan has emerged as the second largest city in the district and a thriving real estate market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, charting a success story like none other. Its strategic position in Greater Mumbai's geography, series of developmental projects, and selection as a "Smart City" has made Kalyan and Kohinoor Eden a place worth imagining your future in.

The classy and luxury 1 and 2 BHK homes at Kohinoor Eden in Kalyan East start at a comfortable Rs 29.99 lakhs, making your future home even more affordable. Today, Kohinoor Eden is the fastest-selling project in Kalyan, with more than 650 bookings done within a span of 8 months. It was also recognized by CRE Matrix (IndexTap) as the fastest-selling project in Kalyan and among the top 5 projects in the Kalyan-Dombivli region of the Thane district.

Along with the lavish and sophisticated living spaces, the homes at Kohinoor Eden also place you at the smack-dab centre of luxury, growth, and connectivity. It's a fantastic opportunity to join hundreds of families who are starting their dream lives at Kohinoor Eden.

Kohinoor Eden: A Piece of Heaven!

Kohinoor Group made its humble beginning in 1992 with projects in and around Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. As one of Mumbai's leading developers, Kohinoor Group has always been a pioneer in adopting newer construction technologies to create state-of-the-art residential projects and living spaces charmed with all the desirable amenities.

Over the past three decades, Kohinoor Group has created a strong presence in Kalyan, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, and Shirdi with a slew of residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. With Kohinoor Eden, the real estate trailblazer is set to redefine lifestyles once again in Kalyan East.

Kohinoor Eden offers seamless connectivity to nearby railway stations, commercial hubs, educational institutes, and other social destinations. The residential project also comes with top-notch amenities such as a 20,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, a lavish rooftop garden, a kids' play area, a multi-purpose court, mini theatre, swimming pool, steam bath, jacuzzi, banquet hall, library, and more.

For your well-being, Kohinoor Eden also comes with a gymnasium, an open yoga and meditation deck, an acupressure pathway, and a jogging track that takes you on a foray into nature. With Kohinoor Eden, the Kohinoor Group makes an indelible mark on the infrastructure and skyline of Kalyan East. And with the new-age Alu-form technology, your dream home is now closer to reality than ever!

Address:

Kohinoor Eden, Adivali - Dhokali village, off Malangad road, Kalyan East, Thane - 421306.

RERA Registration No. P51700030888, P51700034683. available at maharera.mahaonline.gov.in.

Website: https://kohinooreden.com/.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kohinoorgrp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kohinoorgrp

