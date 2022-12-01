Kohinoor Group collaborates as Gold Partner with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Real Estate Event in Pune

Kohinoor Group, Pune's leading real estate name collaborated as Gold Partner in one of India's most credible events organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) named as CII Western Regional Conference on Infrastructure Project Management, Pune which was organized by CII in collaboration with CBRE as its 'Knowledge Partner' on 30th November 2022 at JW Marriott, Pune.

The theme of this conference was 'India Real Estate 2.0 - Scaling New Heights' which consisted of various industry experts to share their thoughts on the future of real estate industry, emerging trends, challenges & opportunities that lie ahead.

The session was inaugurated in the presence of Deepak Garg, Past Chairman, CII -Pune Zonal Council and Managing Director, Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. and Vineet Goyal, Joint MD, Kohinoor Group.

Anuj Dhody, Executive Director - Head Pune Operations, CBRE presented the welcome address in presence of CII Dignitaries. The conference brought together leading industry experts like Deepak Garg, ex-Chairman, CII - Pune Zonal Council Managing Director & Jaiprakash Shroff, Chairman - CII IGBC Pune Chapter & Chairman and Managing Director Shroff Group to share their thoughts on the future of real estate in India - Real Estate 2.0.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the event, Vineet Goyal, Jt. Managing Director, Kohinoor Group said, "I strongly believe that this decade of real estate growth belongs to our city - Pune. Pune has all the ingredients necessary for the growth of real estate sector, that is infrastructure, industry, education, IT, logistics and much more. Pune has a scope of growth in every possible direction, across all important sectors - residential, commercial, industrial and logistics. Being a part of Pune's real estate development for the past 39 years gives us immense pleasure and we are committed to create maximum value for all our stakeholders in the future."

The Indian real estate sector has been largely resilient despite the pandemic affecting other sectors across the globe. With the government measures announced recently, the real estate industry is expected to bounce back stronger in the upcoming few years. Coupled with the government measures, the favourable industry policies and reforms will also aid in fueling the growth for the sector in our country.

Prasanth Gopinath, Director - Commercial (BU) Kohinoor Group said, "Agility is one of our core values at Kohinoor and with this the adaptation to new trends become faster. Envisioning that and then providing our customers with the best products and services has been our motto. By partnering with CII in such an event and the knowledge sharing helps the industry and us immensely for the upcoming years to extend a safer, economical and customer driven approach in commercial office space business."

Kohinoor Group has proudly stood tall as a leader in Pune's real estate development sector for the last 39 years. When the group commenced operations in 1983, Kohinoor was started as a cement trading business. Over the years, Kohinoor carved a name for itself by venturing into the real estate business as a solid, trustworthy construction brand.

Today, the group has developed and delivered over 8 million sq. ft. across Pune and has over 6.5 million sq. ft. of spaces currently under development. We also have diversified interests in other verticals like manufacturing, logistics, student housing, warehousing, and services. In the last decade, every project that Kohinoor Group has undertaken has been planned entirely before starting any construction work. Be it residential properties or commercial projects, we always think about the needs and wants of our customers before taking any decisions.

The 'Sada Sukhi Raho' Philosophy

The eternal blessing of 'Sada Sukhi Raho' has been at the core of everything that we undertake. Because each brick that we lay and every square foot we build makes us responsible for our residents, partners, and society at large. Therefore, our projects come with 5 key pillars Branded home, Sustainable living, Secure living, a Healthy lifestyle, and a Maintenance team that ensures a happier tomorrow for everyone. We pride ourselves on creating so many smiles and we owe you a happy ever after, beginning from the first site visit to the final possession, and even after that.

