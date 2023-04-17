Kolkata's Finest "Tolly Cine Samman 2023": A Night of Awards, Glamour, Inspiration, and Celebration!

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (/ATK): Talentish Media and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd recently hosted the innovative 'Tele Cine Samman 2023' award function at the Princeton Club in Kolkata. The event was a celebration of excellence in arts, media, and social affairs and witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from the television and film industries.

The event kicked off with a traditional Ganesh Vandana performance. It was inaugurated by Arijit Dutta, owner of Priya Cinema Hall, Dr Kunal Sarkar, Arup Kr. Dey, the Health Minister of Assam, and Colonel Diptangshu Chowdhury.

The event's highlight was the spotlight on five little girls from an orphanage who were given an opportunity to make their dreams come true. The CEO of Talentish Media and Entertainment, Sudip Kumar Kundu, announced his support for the girls' studies and future career plans. This gesture was appreciated by everyone present at the event.

The winners were selected by a rigorous jury that worked for three months to ensure that the most deserving candidates were recognized. The Talentish director Suma Dey said they will orgze this annual award show and felicitate the reel and real-life heroes.

The award ceremony was glitzy, starting with a ramp walk of Talentish's in-house models. The awards were presented to the most deserving candidates by a jury who worked tirelessly for three months to select the winners. The awardees from the entertainment industry were LeenaGangopadhyay for her innovative ideas as Best Writer.

TiyashaLepcha was awarded the best famous face, with Ankita Mallik as the popular new face. Rupsha Chakraborty and Bashwar Chatterjee were the best-supporting actors in the female and male categories, respectively. Arkajyoti Paul Chowdhury and Shreema Bhattacharya were awarded as the best parallel lead male and female category winners. Not only this, Writwik Mukherjee was awarded as the best lead actor, and MohanaMaiti as the best female lead character.

Other awards included the Most Graceful Actress award to Koyel Mallick and Rukmini Maitra won the Style Icon award. The Tolly Critics Award for Best Actor was won by the most popular Tollywood superstar, Dev. Surinder Films won the best production house award. In contrast, Raj Chakraborty and Koushik Ganguly won the Best Famous Director and Best Director Critics Choice Awards, respectively.

The Best Writer Male Award was won by Souvik Chakraborty, Best Production House Award was given toKanakBhattacharya, The Best Duo Singer Award was bagged by non other

Samid Mukherjee and Urvi Chatterjee and SanchitaBhattacharya won theBest Playback Singer Award. Debjoy Mallick won the Popular Negative Role Male.ShubhashreeGanguly won the Best Actor in a Female Lead Role Award for her incredible performance in Boudi Canteen. The legendary Madhabi Mukhopadhyay was recognized for his contributions to Bengali Cinema with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Apart from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, the event also celebrated the achievements of those who have made a difference in society. Swarnali Sarkar was awarded for her fearless journalism in the Russian-Ukraine war. At the same time, Abhijit Roy and Swarnali Ghosh won the best social activist male and female awards, respectively.

Yassir Haider was recognized as the youngest social activist. Pradeep Kr Roy, Irin Khatun, and Rajdeep Paul won the best bridal and make-up artist award. Parimal Sarkar won the youngest reporter award, and Debalina Saha won the Best Tarot Expert award. The Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management won the best hospitality management award. Raikishori Collections won the best fashion house award, Milano won the best salon and nail studio award, Teamology won the best digital PR agency award, and SK Karma won the best real estate award.

The event was sponsored by many of India's biggest brands and co-sponsored by Indian Art Projects Pvt. Ltd., powered by Rajesh Sharma Interior Designers, outdoor partner Karukrit, hospitality partner Guru Nanak Institute of Hotel Management, food partner Bhooter Raja DiloBor, dessert partner Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallik (New Alipore), and PR partner The Teamology. The logo sponsors were Milano, Agnicomm Ro, Sports and Screen, Azad Electronics, S M Architectural, Bombay, and Beach Resort. The gifts of the awardees were sponsored by BhikharamChandmal, Be Bonnie, Obaku by Strands, VLCC, and Himavan Beauty.

The CEO, Sudip Kr. Kundu also shared that he is looking forward to next year's award function, but there will be much more entertainment this year.

