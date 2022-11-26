KONE announces expansion in Gujarat; Expands Office and Warehouse in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: KONE Elevators India, a fully owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, announced its expansion in Gujarat with the opening of a new larger office and warehouse in Ahmedabad today.

To enhance service experience of their customers and moving closer to them, this new office covers all aspects such as sales, installation, service, modernization and training. It will also serve as a complete and seamless experience for their customers.

Located at A/1/1301–1306, 13th floor, Palladium, behind Divya Bhaskar Press, near Vodafone House, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, this facility houses their outstanding Customer Experience Centre. To strengthen customer experience with minimized down time of elevators and escalators, and for swift deliveries of spares, the company also inaugurated its warehouse near the new facility. This warehouse is well-equipped with their enhanced spare parts for on-time and high-quality maintenance.

For a richer experience, in the new office, customers can touch and feel the KONE DX class elevator, the world’s first elevator series with built-in digital connectivity as standard. KONE DX Class revolutionizes the role of elevators in future smart buildings and breaks the monotony of everyday ride routine by creating uplifting ambience everyday.

Speaking at the press conference, Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India shared, ”Ahmedabad, the largest city and commercial center of Gujarat, is emerging as a great infrastructure and business hub in the recent years with many smart city initiatives being introduced.

KONE India already enjoys a great reach in Gujarat through our offices. However, we are continually focused on increasing the value we create for customers with new intelligent solutions and top-notch services. As such, this enhanced new facility in Ahmedabad is specifically designed to give our Customers a better experience than ever before.”

KONE has good presence in Gujarat with large offices and warehouses in Ahmedabad and Surat. They also have strong presence in Baroda, Rajkot, Vapi and Valsad. Besides, their service operations are available across Gujarat.

The firm prides itself on its deep understanding of both equipment and customer needs – ensuring the existing equipment is kept running smoothly throughout its lifetime. With KONE 24/7 Connected Services, it provides cloud-based predictive care for the building’s entire life cycle with round-the-clock monitoring.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2021, KONE had annual sales of EUR 10.5 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com

About KONE India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs 5000+ people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Tamil Nadu near Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It also has three training centers in Chennai, Gurgaon & Pune, where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering center in Chennai and Pune, is one of the seven global R&D center, is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions. For more information, please visit www.kone.in

