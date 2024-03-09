KP Green Engineering Limited’s SME Initial Public Offering set to open on Friday, March 15th, 2024, price band set at Rs 137 to Rs 144 per Equity Share

Price Band of ₹137 /- to – ₹144/- per equity share bearing face value of ₹5/- each (“Equity Shares”)

Bid/Offer Opening Date – Friday, March 15 th , 2024 and Bid/Offer Closing Date – Tuesday, March 19 th , 2024.

Minimum Bid Lot is 1000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 1000 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Floor Price is 27.4 times the face value of the Equity Share and the Cap Price is 28.8 times the face value of the Equity Share

Total Issue Size at Cap Price: Rs 189.50 crs – Largest SME IPO Offering in the History of Capital Markets

Mumbai/Surat (India), March 9: Gujarat-based KP Green Engineering Limited, manufacturer of hot-dip galvanized steel structures, has fixed the price band of ₹137/- to ₹144/- per Equity Share of face value ₹5/- each for its maiden initial public offer.

The Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “Offer”) of the Company will open on Friday, March 15th, 2024, for subscription and close on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1000 Equity Shares and in multiples of 1000 Equity Shares thereafter.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of up to 1,31,60,000 equity shares with “NO Offer for Sale” (OFS) – from promoter and promoter group.

The Issue is being made through the Book Building Process, wherein not more than 50% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation to Qualified Institutional Buyers, not less than 15% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation to Non-Institutional Investors and not less than 35% of the Net Issue shall be available for allocation to Retail Individual Bidders.

The overall project cost of the manufacturing facility is Rs. 174.04 crores. Out of the total net proceeds to be raised through the offer, the company proposes to utilise up to Rs 156.14 crores against the object “Part finance the capital expenditure towards setting up of a new manufacturing unit to expand its current production capabilities as well as expanding its current product portfolio”

KP Green Engineering Limited, a flagship company of KP Group, established by Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, -. in 1994,KP Group has completed more than 25 years of its successful operations. The company has more than 30+ entities in its fold throughout India for organizational growth. KP Group also has more than 15+ years of experience in renewable energy sector.

Founded in 2001, the company specialized in manufacturing hot-dip galvanized steel items. Its extensive product range includes lattice tower structures, substation structures, solar module mounting structures, cable trays, earthing strips, beam crash barriers, and other infrastructure solutions. Additionally, it offers Fault Rectification Services (FRT) for optical fiber cables, galvanizing job work, and solar installation services.

With in-house fabrication and hot dip galvanizing facilities, KP Green Engineering offers one stop solutions of engineering, designing, galvanization, and deployment processes seamlessly with focused approach on renewable energy segment. Currently it operates from its manufacturing facility at Dabhasa, Vadodara, Gujarat, spread across 2lac sq. ft and has an installed capacity of 53,000MT per annum.

It plans to expand its existing product portfolio such as High Masts, Floor Gratings, Pre-Engineered Buildings and Heavy Fabrications along with existing product portfolio and establish a manufacturing facility at Matar, Bharuch with an installed capacity of 294,000 MT per annum.

KP Green Engineering Limited is also recognized by GETCO (Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited) and MSETCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company) and currently caters to requirements up to 400 Kw and 220 Kw, respectively.

As on December 31, 2023, the Company has 69 projects with an aggregate order book value of approximately Rs 233.91 cr.

KP Green Engineering Limited clocked a profit of Rs 12.40 crores in the financial year FY23, up from Rs 4.54 crores in the previous year translating into 2.73 times increase in profits. Revenue during the year FY23 increased significantly to Rs 114.21 crores from Rs 77.70 crores in the previous year, an increase of 47%, primarily due to an increase in revenue from the sale of products and services. The company has achieved almost equal revenue and PAT of FY 2022-23 in just 6 months till Sep-2023.

For six months ended September, revenue from operations stood at Rs 103.93 crores, and profit after tax stood at Rs 11.27 crores.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform.

LISTING: The Equity Shares Issue through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Our Company has received an in-principle approval from the BSE Limited for the listing of the Equity Shares pursuant to letter dated March 01, 2024. For the purposes of the Issue, the Designated Stock Exchange shall be SME Platform of BSE Limited. A signed copy of the Red Herring Prospectus has been submitted with the ROC on March 07, 2024 and Prospectus shall be submitted for registration to the RoC in accordance with Section 26(4) of the Companies Act, 2013. For details of the material contracts and documents available for inspection from the date of the Red Herring Prospectus up to the Bid/ Issue Closing Date, see “Material Contracts and Documents for Inspection” on page 306 of the Red Herring Prospectus.

DISCLAIMER CLAUSE OF SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (“SEBI”):Since the Issue is being made in terms of Chapter IX of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Offer Document was filed with SEBI. In terms of the SEBI Regulations, the SEBI shall not issue any observation on the Issue Document. Hence there is no such specific disclaimer clause of SEBI. However, investors may refer to the entire Disclaimer Clause of SEBI beginning on page 246 of the RHP.

