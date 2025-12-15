KPMG in India receives ISO 42001 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management from SGS

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 15: SGS is pleased to announce that it has certified KPMG in India for the ISO 42001:2023 Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) standard for its Gurugram and Noida offices.

This international standard, developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), sets out requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an AI management system within organisations. ISO 42001 is the world's first AI management system standard, providing essential guidance for the responsible and effective use of AI technologies.

By achieving ISO 42001 certification, KPMG in India demonstrates its alignment with internationally recognised standards for the safe, ethical and reliable use of artificial intelligence. The certification provides confidence to clients, stakeholders and regulators that AI technologies are being managed in accordance with established globally recognised practices.

Commenting on the achievement, Sub-Regional Director - Business Assurance for SGS in India, Nilesh Jadhav, said, "The ISO 42001 certification awarded to KPMG in India, underscores our aligned commitment to advancing responsible AI adoption. This milestone demonstrates how organisations can uphold integrity and independence while fostering trust in AI and driving innovation."

Sharing his thoughts, Harnath Babu, CIO & Partner, KPMG in India, said, "Achieving ISO 42001 certification is a significant step in our journey towards responsible and transparent AI adoption. It reinforces our commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence in a safe, ethical and reliable manner. This certification demonstrates to our clients, stakeholders and regulators that our AI practices meet globally recognised standards. At KPMG in India, responsible AI is a cornerstone of our digital strategy and this recognition underscores our dedication to building trust and accountability in every AI solution we deliver."

Achieving ISO 42001 certification, following a successful audit, enables organizations to:

* Deploy AI safely with accountability and responsibility

* Embed security, safety, fairness, transparency and quality across the AI life cycle

* Treat AI adoption as a strategic decision with defined objectives

* Demonstrate strong governance while fostering innovation

* Ensure safeguards and responsible use in continuous learning

* Integrate frameworks and expertise for risk, life cycle and data quality management

* Support progress toward multiple UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

This certification marks a significant advancement for KPMG in India towards strengthening governance frameworks and reinforcing confidence in AI-enabled services.

To know more about SGS certification services for ISO 42001 - click here

About KPMG in India

KPMG entities in India, are professional services firm(s). These Indian member firms are affiliated with KPMG International Limited. KPMG was established in India in August 1993. Our professionals leverage the global network of firms, and are conversant with local laws, regulations, markets and competition. KPMG has offices across India in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum, Vadodara and Vijayawada.

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focussed and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise - when you need to be sure - underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

For further information, please contact:

Kaival Shah

SGS India Private Limited

Email - Kaival.shah@sgs.com

Vidya Mohan

KPMG in India

Email - vidyamohan@kpmg.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458028/4804528/SGS_New_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor