KRAFTON India honors India's Gaming Champions at the Inaugural KRAFTON India Awards 2025 with iQOO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: Marking a defining moment for India's rapidly evolving gaming industry, KRAFTON India today hosted the inaugural KRAFTON India Awards 2025, presented by iQOO, at JW Marriott, Juhu. The invite-only ceremony brought together leading gaming creators, Esports athletes, commentators, casters and ecosystem stakeholders, alongside KRAFTON India's leadership as well as senior industry executives and partners.

The Awards mark the first time a global gaming publisher has instituted a dedicated, homegrown awards platform in India. Conceived as more than a one-time celebration, the KRAFTON India Awards presented by iQOO are created to recognise sustained excellence and impact across content creation, competitive Esports, community initiatives, and game development, honouring achievements from the past year and reflecting the full breadth of India's gaming ecosystem.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, said, "The KRAFTON India Awards reflect our broader commitment to India's gaming journey. As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, our focus is on building an inclusive ecosystem that supports creativity, talent, and community across gaming and creates meaningful opportunities for Indian talent to grow and be recognised. This is about strengthening the foundations that will shape the future of gaming in India."

Presented by iQOO and co-powered by Flipkart, the inaugural edition underscores the increasing convergence of gaming, digital culture, and commerce. The platform reinforces KRAFTON India's long-term commitment to building a credible, inclusive, and globally competitive gaming and Esports ecosystem, supported by partners that share a vision for the growth of India's digital entertainment economy.

Winners of KRAFTON India Awards 2025

Recognising trailblazers across content creation, competitive Esports, community leadership, and game development, the inaugural edition honoured individuals and teams who helped shape India's gaming landscape over the past year.

1. Influencer of the Year

Awarded to the creator who consistently delivers engaging content, strong influence, and meaningful impact within the gaming ecosystem.

Winner: Jonathan (Jonathan Amaral)

2. Best Content Creator of the Year (Male)

Awarded to the creator who consistently delivers engaging content, strong influence, and meaningful impact within the gaming ecosystem.

Winner: Joker ki Haveli (Gulrez Khan)

3. Best Content Creator of the Year (Female)

Awarded to the creator who consistently delivers engaging content, strong influence, and meaningful impact within the gaming ecosystem.

Winner: Payal (Payal Dhare)

4. Rising Creator of the Year

Recognising an emerging BGMI creator or player who has shown significant growth, originality, and promise within the gaming community.

Winner: Admino (Tanishk Singh)

5. Fans' Choice: Favourite Creator of the Year (Male)

A 100% fan-voted award for the most beloved KOL or content creator of the year.

Winner: Jonathan (Jonathan Amaral)

6. Fans' Choice: Favourite Creator of the Year (Female)

A 100% fan-voted award for the most beloved KOL or content creator of the year.

Winner: Payal (Payal Dhare)

7. iQOO Esports Team of the Year

Honors a team that has had an incredible year of competitive performance, consistency, and impact in the Esports ecosystem.

Winner: ORANGUTAN

8. Esports Player of the Year

Most outstanding professional Esports player with exceptional performance, skill, and influence during the year.

Winner: Levi (Mohit Kumavat)

9. Best IGL (In-Game Leader) of the Year

Given to the player who has shown exceptional leadership, strategy, and decision-making as an in-game leader.

Winner: Aaru (Arman)

10. Rookie Esports Athlete of the Year

Recognises an emerging talent who has shown significant promise and performance in their debut year.

Winner: DEVOTEE

11. Esports Commentator of the Year (Hindi)

The most outstanding caster, bringing excitement, clarity, and insight to Esports broadcasts.

Winner: Ankibot (Ankit Pandey)

12. Esports Commentator of the Year (English)

The most outstanding caster, bringing excitement, clarity, and insight to Esports broadcasts.

Winner: Nekrou (Neeraj Sangle)

13. Esports Host of the Year

The most charismatic, engaging, and professional host who elevated Esports events and broadcasts.

Winner: Rohit Varghese

14. Fans' Choice: Favourite Esports Player of the Year

A 100% fan-voted recognition honoring the most loved Esports athlete of the year.

Winner: Jonathan (Jonathan Amaral)

15. Social Impact Initiative of the Year

Recognises an initiative that leverages gaming to drive meaningful social change, community impact and positive real-world outcomes.

Winner: Pravara Medical Trust

16. KIGI Certificate Ceremony - Cohort 1 Teams

To formally recognise and celebrate the graduating teams from the inaugural KIGI cohort for their contribution to the gaming ecosystem.

Winners:

1) ReDimension Games - Sojourn Past (action-adventure, PC/console).

2) Shura Games - Spice Secrets (mobile puzzle-style).

3) Dunali Games - Rookie Tales (tactical deck-builder RPG).

4) Arjuna Studios - Gangster Carnival (battle royale with Indian flair

17. Communicator of the Year

The Communications Contributor of the Year award recognises an individual who has played a pivotal role in strengthening storytelling, visibility, and industry communications within the gaming ecosystem.

Winner: Leah Iyechittera

Live-streamed inside BGMI and on YouTube, the KRAFTON India Awards 2025 brought fans nationwide into the celebration as it unfolded. By combining jury evaluation with fan voting, the Awards reflected both industry credibility and community sentiment, underscoring KRAFTON India's long-term vision to champion talent and strengthen India's growing gaming ecosystem

