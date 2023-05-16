Krishnashray Senior Living – A Shri Gopal Lal Ji Maharaj Trust Initiative

New Delhi (India), May 16: Shri Gopal Lal Ji Maharaj Trust recently opened the doors of its newly constructed venture, “Krishnashray Senior Living”, at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. With a vision to provide a comfortable gated community for senior citizens. The space has been created to address their needs in terms of housing, socializing, and health care. It has a number of amenities that we as humans require during the golden years of our lives, and Krishnashray is the answer to it. The facility was constructed as a part of the Shri Gopal lal Ji Maharaj Trust’s social development programme.

The project’s design has all the evolving practical and aesthetic needs of senior citizens in mind. The detailing on design elements and resident services are two areas which can be explained:

⦁ To begin with, the project is located in a green belt at the bank of the holy river Narmada. The trust currently provides approximately five acres of Krishnashray towards senior citizens living. The project is done in phases. Where the first phase of 40 units will be completed in 2022, and on the basis of the response, it will go into its second phase.

⦁ The project design features include rounded wall edges, non-skid flooring, grab bars near the sit-out and wet areas of the room, wider entrances and corridors, walking and resting areas, larger switches, higher lighting levels, emergency call monitoring, stretcher lifts, no door risers, integrated interactive activity areas, etc. These features create a fully accessible and adaptable environment that allows for unrestricted movement.

⦁ In order to maintain an active lifestyle, Krishnashray has access to amenities, including communal meals, fitness by way of a walking area, physiotherapy, art and craft facilities, a library, and indoor and other board games. For the spiritually inclined guests, there is Satsang.

⦁ Krishnashray has a tie-up with two hospitals to address serious medical concerns. Apart, there is a resident nursing staff and a caretaker available for immediate help. Homeopath doctor examinations on a fortnightly basis. The medical doctors are made available on a specific call by the resident.

⦁ There will be payment options available for personal support services like laundry and ironing, shopping, handyman services, paying utility bills (towards the apartment in the project), etc.

⦁ The features of safety and alarm systems, communal and social recreational facilities, basic healthcare, etc., are well taken care of.

The individual units are not sold to older citizens but are instead made available for suitable seniors to live in. Residents who choose to live and become a part of the Krishnashray lifestyle are provided occupancy rights or rights to use. Any eligible Indian citizen may submit an application for admission, provided they are at least 60 years old on the date of admission. Each apartment is designed in a manner to house a couple or a single person. Couples shall be taken into consideration for admission even if the main applicant is 60 years of age or older, but the spouse is under that age.

Apart from the long stay, Krishnashray also offers a short stay option (3 months) for the guests to experience the senior living offerings and to help make up their minds as an option to rely on whenever they are exploring a place to stay.

Krishnashray is a part of the trust’s larger land holding under Gopal Udyan estate in Tilwara, Jabalpur, and it retains the right to alter the size of the space made available for Krishnashray. With the greenery all around at the bank of Narmada, in a controlled and contained residential unit Krishnashray has done a good job of providing a hassle-free lifestyle for seniors who are coming from not just Jabalpur but from across the country and abroad as well.

About Shri Gopal Lal ji Maharaj Trust:

Shri Gopal Lal Ji Maharaj Trust, formed by Jabalpur’s distinguished families, is still managed by members of these families and other renowned and respected residents of the region. In accordance with the religious customs established by Seer Vallabhacharya ji, the trust continues to oversee the tradition of sewa at the Shri Gopal Lal Ji Maharaj temple/haveli, along with Dharamshala, mandapams, goshalas, regular religious sermons, and spiritual lectures. By offering assistance to the less fortunate in fulfilling their needs and scholarships to students, it is also supporting society.

For more information, please visit: https://krishnashray.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor