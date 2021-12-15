Kriti Fellowship launched; Museum of Plastic Waste Art to come up in Karnataka

A fellowship program, which aims at sensitising people about plastic waste by creating marvellous sculptures with used plastic, has been launched in Karnataka. The programme, , will promote and mentor young sculpture artists to create sculptures made from waste plastic material, which will make their way to India's first-of-its-kind Museum of Plastic Waste.

The fellowship was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar on December 10, 2021 in Bengaluru.

Kriti Fellowship is a joint initiative by WeCare, consortium of self-motivated businesses focused on sustainable management of plastic, The Hyphen, a citizen action platform for youth to create social impact, and Discovery Village.

"WeCare as a national consortium of 37 responsible brands, since past two years has been engaging with youth on the issue of plastic waste management by sensitising them about their responsibility as a future of this country. WeCare has now partnered with The Hyphen and Discovery Village, Bengaluru to create a platform - Kriti Fellowship which allows our youth to express their thoughts on plastic waste management through the medium of art which we believe is going to be an innovative and exciting experience for them," said Atul Sud, President, WeCare.

Under Kriti Fellowship, entries will be invited from various young artists and 25 best entries will be selected by an eminent jury and mentored over several weeks to create life-size sculptures made purely from used plastic or plastic waste.

The winning sculptures will adorn the first-of-its-kind museum of plastic waste sculptures at Nandi Hills, a popular weekend destination near Bengaluru.

"Kriti Fellowship is one of the many initiatives of The Hyphen, an organization which aims at channelizing the youth for nation-building. I am delighted that this Fellowship is receiving so much love and appreciation from our stakeholders and partners," said Apresh Mishra, Founder, The Hyphen.

"Our aim is to use art to sensitize people against the ill-effects of plastic waste and encourage others to take up similar initiatives to promote recycling of waste and protect our environment in every possible manner," Mishra added.

The museum will be hosted by Discovery Village. Those interested in applying for this open fellowship may visit: .

