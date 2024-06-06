KuCoin Soars in India: 356 per cent App Download Surge Following FIU Registration

VMPL

Victoria [Seychelles], June 6: According to Sensor Tower's data in May 2024, KuCoin saw a 356% surge in App downloads from India, underscoring its rapid growth as the first FIU-compliant global exchange. The second and third fastest-growing FIU registered compliant exchanges are CoinDCX with a 26.3 per cent increase and CoinSwitch with a 15.1 per cent increase.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, commented, "We are immensely proud to be the fastest growing compliant global CEX in India. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing secure, reliable and innovative financial solutions to our users. The Historic Prosperity Carnival is one way to celebrate this milestone with our community, and we look forward to building and creating more value in the Indian market."

While experiencing a huge uplift in app downloads in the Indian market, KuCoin, known as" the People's Exchange", announced the launch of the "Historic Prosperity Carnival" in India to give back and celebrate with its community. From May 14th to August 11th 2024, users are invited to participate in exciting campaigns such as Weekly Futures Trading Challenges and Margin Events, with opportunities to win rewards including Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, cashback and airdrops. On top of all these, starting from June 6th, newly registered users will receive a 2 USDT bonus as a welcome gift, plus an additional 2 USDT bonus upon completing their first trade. Participants are also encouraged to join KuCoin Indian Community for the upcoming airdrops.

For more information on the Historic Prosperity Carnival and to participate in the events, please visit the official announcement page or the event page on KuCoin's website.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community engagement. It offers over 900 digital assets across Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 31 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin ranks one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. In 2024, KuCoin was acclaimed as "One of the Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges of March 2024" by Forbes Advisor and has been included as one of the top 50 companies in the "2024 Hurun Global Unicorn List". Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

